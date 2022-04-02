All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: My Understanding That I Am A Neurodivergent Has Changed Me As A Human Being

Image Credit: Joy Christan Jonathan

My Story

My Story: 'My Understanding That I Am A Neurodivergent Has Changed Me As A Human Being'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  2 April 2022 7:49 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Joy Christan Jonathan was diagnosed with being neurodivergent at the age of 35. A big-time procrastinator, she often forgets to take care of herself. She suffers from Autism, ADHD and several sensory issues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was diagnosed as being a neurodivergent person at the age of 35; however, people overlook that since I am able to function normally for about 10 hours a day. There is no doubt that I am high functioning, and being high functioning is not easy because nobody gets to see the 2 hours of intense preparation beforehand of my mind racing or the 6-hour recovery afterwards.

I Have To Struggle Everyday

People think I'm not autistic because I do not meltdown. When I do have meltdown episodes, I am rude and unpleasant. I cannot do online or phone banking. I struggle following social media trends because a new feature has been added by the time I get the hang of it. I forget passwords, my appointments, forget to drink water and take my vitamins. I misplace and lose things frequently. I have sensory issues, and I can go three weeks without washing my hair, and I experience a complete physical intolerance to touch, light smells and noise.

I cannot ride a bike or drive a car. My balance is appalling, and I find eye contact painful, except with my family and close friends. My mind flies in different directions constantly. I can plan three things at once in detail; I hyperfocus and can stay fixated on one task and, at the same time, have trouble focusing. Initially, I purchased a lot of books and art and craft, and when the product reached home, my focus shifted from them. I buy things impulsively and hoard them without keeping a track.

I Have Autism, ADHD, Sensory Issues

A big-time procrastinator, I forget to take care of myself. My thoughts often overwhelm me, and I need to have a routine. I face difficulties following instructions until the person is incredibly specific. I am very bad at directions, cannot understand jokes and have a horrible time for laughing. Things are not always easy, and I cannot tell you how many times I wish my brain ran in normal patterns and worked like everyone else's.

I have Autism, ADHD, and sensory issues and understanding that I'm a neurodivergent have changed me as a human being. I am now kinder to myself; I accept myself, and I don't try to fit in anymore. I love that I'm different. I wish I could tell the little child in me that she was perfect just as she was, and she didn't need to change one thing about herself.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
ADHD 
Autism 
World Autism Day 
Inspiration 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X