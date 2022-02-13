All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: There Is More To Me Than My Face; I Am Not Going To Conform To An Orthodox Mindset

Image Credit: Instagram/ Anmol Rodriguez

My Story

My Story: 'There Is More To Me Than My Face; I Am Not Going To Conform To An Orthodox Mindset'

13 Feb 2022

Anmol Rodriguez became an acid attack victim when she was two months old. Growing up in an orphanage, she steered her way through life to become a head-strong individual and a model.

I was just two months old when my father threw acid on my mother while she was breastfeeding me. While she could not survive the burns, I was admitted to the hospital with severe injuries. Till today, I do not know what triggered my father to throw acid. He was sentenced to jail for five years, while I stayed in the hospital to fight and struggle with permanent scars that had already become a part of me. Then, I was sent to an orphanage. I was never treated differently in the orphanage, and therefore, I did not know what it would be to face the real world. I had four very close friends in the orphanage, and that became a place where I felt safe and nurtured. I was yet to be unleashed to the real world.

I Slipped Into Depression And Dropped Out Of College

At 18, when I joined college, for the first time in my life, I would see people stare at me. Even though I was the topper, none of my classmates wanted to be friends with me. Since going through every day was a battle in itself, I slipped into depression and eventually, dropped out of college. I completed my graduation through home-schooling. My tutor really helped me to see the light. She not only taught me to focus on myself and my goals but also helped me graduate from university and find a job. I joined my first job as a software developer. However, two months later, I was told not to show up for work anymore, and the sad part is that I was not even given a reason. It was only when I asked a few days later that I was told that my face had been causing distress to my co-workers.

I Wanted To Tell The World I Am More Than Just My Face

This setback really changed me and I did not hesitate from voicing out my views and opinions on social media. I was the first acid attack victim in the country who shared pictures of herself online. I wanted to give out a message that there was a lot more to me than just my face. Initially, my friends thought that I would be trolled, but surprisingly, all I received were positive responses from people. Moreover, several brands started reaching out for collaborations and modelling assignments. People have a different mindset and believe that an acid attack victim should not have a life full of possibilities, but I overcame my condition. Today, here I am choosing to look the way I wanted, not conforming to the rules of the orthodox mindset.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

