My Story: 'There Is More To Me Than My Face; I Am Not Going To Conform To An Orthodox Mindset'

I was just two months old when my father threw acid on my mother while she was breastfeeding me. While she could not survive the burns, I was admitted to the hospital with severe injuries. Till today, I do not know what triggered my father to throw acid. He was sentenced to jail for five years, while I stayed in the hospital to fight and struggle with permanent scars that had already become a part of me. Then, I was sent to an orphanage. I was never treated differently in the orphanage, and therefore, I did not know what it would be to face the real world. I had four very close friends in the orphanage, and that became a place where I felt safe and nurtured. I was yet to be unleashed to the real world.

I Slipped Into Depression And Dropped Out Of College

At 18, when I joined college, for the first time in my life, I would see people stare at me. Even though I was the topper, none of my classmates wanted to be friends with me. Since going through every day was a battle in itself, I slipped into depression and eventually, dropped out of college. I completed my graduation through home-schooling. My tutor really helped me to see the light. She not only taught me to focus on myself and my goals but also helped me graduate from university and find a job. I joined my first job as a software developer. However, two months later, I was told not to show up for work anymore, and the sad part is that I was not even given a reason. It was only when I asked a few days later that I was told that my face had been causing distress to my co-workers.

I Wanted To Tell The World I Am More Than Just My Face

This setback really changed me and I did not hesitate from voicing out my views and opinions on social media. I was the first acid attack victim in the country who shared pictures of herself online. I wanted to give out a message that there was a lot more to me than just my face. Initially, my friends thought that I would be trolled, but surprisingly, all I received were positive responses from people. Moreover, several brands started reaching out for collaborations and modelling assignments. People have a different mindset and believe that an acid attack victim should not have a life full of possibilities, but I overcame my condition. Today, here I am choosing to look the way I wanted, not conforming to the rules of the orthodox mindset.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com