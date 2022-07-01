All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Im The First Girl From My Village Who Took Education, It Takes Courage To Stand Out In This Society

Picture Credit: From The Source 

My Story

My Story: 'I'm The First Girl From My Village Who Took Education, It Takes Courage To Stand Out In This Society'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Bihar,  1 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

19-year-old girl Aarushi Ranjan comes from the Ratanpur village in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. She is the first female in her village who showed courage and took education in an English medium school as her parents were not conservative like other villagers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I come from a Bihari Brahmin family in the Ratanpur village of Sitamarhi district. My relatives did not celebrate my birth because I was born a girl. I was two years old when my family was thrown out of my village house by my relatives due to an internal family conflict. My parents didn't know where to start, where to live, or how to feed their children. We spent a whole night at a railway station. Then we shifted to Dumra, Sitamarhi. With some people's support, our life returned on track. Today we have our own house at Sitamarhi and have almost everything to live a peaceful life.

I am pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication, but the journey here wasn't easy. Since childhood, I have been treated equally to my brothers and never felt gender discrimination against me at home. It should be ordinary and no matter of concern, right? But I was living in a society where girls in my neighbourhood, from little age, were taught that they were born female and they had some rules and restrictions. They taught their sons but not daughters. Many daughters of my age in the village are married now.

My Parents Are My Pillars

Since childhood, I have been very interested in English. Once I went to my father and started speaking what I was taught in school in English. That was when my father made up his mind that he would educate me until he could. Friends and family warned him several times that educating a girl will hit you back, save money for her marriage, you don't have bigger lands and a financially strong background. But my parents always felt proud of teaching me. I am a burden on my conservative relatives and society because they think I am going in the wrong direction and I should be focusing on household work.

I completed my higher education at a school affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Then for my higher education, I wanted to take a degree in Journalism as I am aiming to become a journalist who can make a difference. My father was not financially strong enough to make my admission, but he had a strong mindset. At a place where only boys were sent outside their home state for education, my parents dared to send their daughter. People started back bitching about me, my clothes, and my character, but my achievements shut their mouths every time. When I first went to college, it wasn't that easy for me to adjust to a completely different place and a new environment.

I have come out as the first girl in my village to take education to this level and aim to get more. It takes courage to stand out in society. If even 10 per cent of people will learn from my parents and take action to educate their daughter, then it will make a difference for girls. My parents have always been an inspiration for other parents in the village, and now after looking up to us, they are ready to give an equal education to their daughter's child.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story 
Aarushi Ranjan 
Bihar 
Girls Education 

Must Reads

My Story: 'DJing Is Such A Gratifying Profession, I Would Happily Lose Sleep And Spend My Nights Preparing Sets For Gigs'
Two Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Chennai, Case Registered Against Employer
4 Indian Metropolises Among Top 20 Sustainable Cities In Asia Pacific, Bengaluru In Gold Standard Category
Single-Use Plastic Ban Begins: How Prepared Are Industries And Local Vendors Across India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X