My Story: 'I'm The Youngest E-Gamer Of India & Want To Represent My Country At International Stage'

I explored my passion for online gaming at 5 when I observed my dad playing a few games. One day I was asked to play one game by my father, and I did really well. In 2020, COVID-19 led-pandemic took place, and I started practising online games at home. Additionally, my parents supported me in getting a kickstart on the journey. At the age of 5 now, I can proudly say that I'm India's youngest E-gamer. I love to play almost all the games, but shooting games are on top of the priority list. I play BGMI on and off-stream and Valorant under the observation of my gaming coach.



I'm studying in 2nd standard, and my parents are well settled. My father has been working in the IT industry as a solution architect for the last 12 years, and my mother was an HR in an IT firm and has been a beauty pageant winner and a ramp walk choreographer. My grandparents and other relatives live in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, as they own a business.

Since 2020, I've done more than 500 streams on YouTube with consistent efforts and dedication. My most significant achievement is my audience, as they always praise and laud my gaming skills across social media platforms. Now that I've learned pro skills and methods of e-gaming, I wish to represent my country and dominate on an international stage. For now, I'm looking for domestic opportunities to strengthen my skills further to compete with international online gamers.

I Like 'Challenges'

Living a life of achievements and popularity is not easy for everyone as it requires proper discipline and scheduled efforts. Along with praising and lauding, I also receive comments on my online streaming questioning parenting and my career. They try spreading negativity around me, but I'm positive enough to tackle them all alone. I enjoy every bit of my life as 'I like challenges.'

Throughout my journey, 'Rooter' has been my supporting pillar as they are the ones who believed in us and our vision. I'm planning for a long-time association with them to inspire other parents and children to start their careers at an early age like me. Rooter always underlined my move to start e-gaming early as it's essential to compete on an international stage representing India.

