vivo's Latest Campaign Encourages To Switch Off Phones And Start More Interactions With Life Partners
India, 28 Dec 2022 10:12 AM GMT
vivo India is taking forward the #SwitchOff campaign for the fourth time, concentrating on the mental and behavioural transformations in matrimonial bonds due to overindulgence with smartphones.
Ah, the good old days! Remember when coming home from work meant reuniting with your family, sitting together, sipping tea and sharing stories? Those were such beautiful, uncomplicated moments. It's comforting to know that these times remain in our hearts forever. Now, life has changed. When was the last time you kept your phone away and spoke to your close ones for hours? Tough to remember, right? With the advent of technology, a lot has changed, including our relationship with our loved ones. No doubt, technology is a blessing that can significantly enhance lives. However, it is essential to note that excessive utilisation of technology can have negative repercussions. Smartphones, a necessary part of our lives, affect interpersonal relationships, which could be profound, especially with the spouse.
Screens may interfere with nurturing a relationship with one's significant other. At the end of a long day, many individuals use their devices for browsing social media, news feeds, or playing videos, serving as a primary source of comfort and leisure. Consequently, when many have the opportunity to interact with their partners in the evenings, they opt to remain connected to their devices instead.
We must ensure that relationships remain balanced, healthy, warm and meaningful; we use technology mindfully and responsibly. Taking this into account, vivo India has launched the latest edition of the #SwitchOff campaign with a compelling video demonstrating how couples fail to stay fully present in one another's lives.
vivo India is taking forward the #SwitchOff campaign for the fourth time, concentrating on the mental and behavioural transformations in matrimonial bonds due to overindulgence with smartphones. It is based on a study conducted in association with CMR titled "Impact of Smartphones on Spousal Relationships," which shows that 88% of married Indians believe they are weakening or hurting their marriage due to excessive smartphone use.
With this campaign, vivo India seeks to spread awareness and initiate a conversation on how the overuse of smartphones by spouses damages their bond with their significant others. This poignantly revealing film portrays the shifting relationships between married couples. The CMR study also reveals that around 84% of people agree that phones have become like a part of their body.
The campaign draws attention to the need to understand the importance of spending time with loved ones and living happy moments. The research revealed that 60% of people admitted that while sitting with family, they use their smartphones instead of having meaningful conversations.
The Logical Indian applauds vivo India campaign, which is a need of the hour where Smartphones have started taking place in our lives just like humans. This has led to a shift away from the enjoyment gained from in-person interactions. So, we must understand that nothing can compensate for a warm and loving human relationship, and it's better to realise it sooner.