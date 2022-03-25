After 6+ Years Of Tremendous Work Towards Alleviating Poverty The/Nudge Foundation Evolves Into A Development Action Institute

Our country has made tremendous progress since independence and has lifted millions out of poverty. Today, India is the 6th largest economy globally but has over 364 million Indians still living below the poverty line. Despite all the work the government and various organisations are collectively doing to ensure better living conditions for everyone; an economic crisis is still capable of wreaking havoc, especially in the lives of those living below the poverty line.



Today, there is a need for policies and organisations that can play the role of catalyst and ensure that every Indian lives a life with dignity out of poverty. Carrying forward this approach, The/Nudge Foundation, which has been known to alleviate poverty sustainably and scalably since 2015, has recently announced to evolve itself into a development action institute. As a development action institute, the focus will be on working and contributing towards "a poverty-free India, within our lifetime".

The institute will work towards skill development, job connect, job creation and fostering micro-entrepreneurship in urban areas. The institute will also work to double farmers' incomes and support underprivileged families through their skilling programs and graduation approach in rural areas. The institute aims to work closely with government, market and civil society to build a resilience in society to withstand economic shock.

Creating livelihood opportunities is one of the best ways of giving back to society as it addresses the root cause of poverty. The Logical Indian appreciates The/Nudge Institute's effort in empowering and alleviating poverty in India and wishes it well for its future endeavours.