'Kashmir Is Calling Me': This Spiritual Healer Envisions To Bring Peace & Spread Positivity In Valley

Born and brought up in the small village of West Bengal, Nupur Tewari always had a desire to explore the world someday. Her childhood in the rural area is laced with several memories- not getting electricity, studying in front of lanterns, and walking three kilometres barefoot to reach the school.

Growing up in a traditional family, Nupur always saw her parents doing much social and charity work. It shaped her values and developed strong moral principles. She grew up in a rural village with a dream to explore the world. When she told her family about her interest in pursuing higher education in Gwalior, she faced strong opposition, which racked her completely.

She attended college in a nearby town, where she faced extreme experiences in life, including discrimination for her English accent and rustic attire. She decided to leave her village with a job offer and then reached the land of the rising sun, Japan. Her passion for life landed her in Shikoku, Japan, and gave her several opportunities to unlock her true potential.

Traditional Indian practices like yoga and meditation have always been a close part of Nupur. In 2003, she started organising free yoga classes to help Japanese people to lead a focused life. Her work got the attention it deserved. The popularity of her service to society started expanding, and she was offered to teach International Relations and English at schools.

'Unofficial Ambassador Of India'

The efforts she took to introduce Indian practices and traditions in Japan for the welfare of the people earned her the badge of 'Unofficial Ambassador of India' by the native media. In 2015, she helped heal the victims of the Kumamoto earthquake in a bid to give back to the people who gave her so much recognition in Japan. The United Nations recognised her for her social work and never looked back. She effortlessly worked on healing the grieving souls of calamity-hit Sri Lanka, Africa, and Mumbai.

She realised the excessive suicide rates due to increased stress in Japan and decided to return. In 2017, she founded 'Heal Tokyo' with a mission to revive the city's beauty with yoga and positive healing. Being a yoga instructor, motivational speaker, transformational and mindfulness coach, spiritual healer and philanthropist, Nupur carried on her mission to empower people.

Nupur's Vision For Kashmir

She visited Kashmir in August 2022 as she felt it had been calling her for a long time. Being a spiritual person, she felt different energy on the surface of Valleys. Despite so much positivity in nature, she thought that the land needed healing and people required the power of spirituality to get back peace and harmony. She conducted her first session in Kashmir at Army Public School and gave children a lesson to remember for life. She taught them about the power of nature, self-love, healing, focus, and concentration, all essential to teach a student at a young age.

While talking with The Logical Indian, she said, "I touched their hearts which was my purpose. After the session, the vice principal said that people come here with lots of information stored in slides to present, and our students sleep most of the time. But you came with nothing, and you stole our hearts. It was my biggest achievement as I could see excited children weren't ready to let me go even. It was my first day in paradise."

After conversing with the students and localities, she felt negative vibes that should be healed. Many called her Nupur Sharma by mistake, after which she used to correct them by telling her actual name. Several of her friends tried to stop her to not settle for work in Kashmir as it's not safe. But she took several initiatives and continued taking numerous sessions to spread the power of healing and knowledge.

She was invited for a session at the oldest college in Kashmir, Sri Pratap college in Srinagar. She enlightened the children, primarily girls covered in a burka, with the yogic philosophy of motivation. After the session, the hall buzzed with clapping sounds, and she received fearless questions, mostly from girl students. She said, "I felt my purpose was solved to serve humanity."

After back-to-back sessions, she left the land of paradise with an understanding of the people and their culture. Now she plans to launch several initiatives in Kashmir which would be youth-centric, and she aims to bring positive change to the surface of the valley. She said, "The Kashmiri youth has much potential, and I want to guide and motivate them to fulfil their dreams. I'm also finding out ways to empower the women of Kashmir so they can explore their true potential."

"India is a big family, and we all together will make sure that our spiritual land, paradise on earth where Vedas were written, where spirituality was born, and many say Jesus also came to Kashmir to meditate. We will heal Kashmir, and it will regain the same power soon," she added.

To turn her initiatives into reality, Nupur is also working to arrange resources as it requires vast funding to make the project happen at ground level. Her vision of Kashmir is to see it as a place where youth are educated, well-trained with skills, and surrounded by positivity. All these are possible through several training sessions and consistent mentorship, for which she works round the clock. The Logical Indian wishes her all the best for her service to society and her vision to transform Kashmir.



