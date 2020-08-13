Listen | Engage | Network With Global Experts On India's Development Journey This Independence Day. Register Now!

A country with immeasurable potential, India has witnessed significant progress aligning with the sustainable development goals in the last two decades. Walking the talk on development being the shared agenda, almost every stakeholder; right from the governments to the businesses, from civil societies to the individuals, institutions and many more have contributed to lead the nation into the new dawn of advancement. This journey, however, may have gravely suffered a blow due to the recent COVID-19 crisis. An unprecedented crisis, which, according to a few estimates, will push about 200 million people to poverty this year. The magnitude of adversity that is looming over India is alarming and calls for a robust nexus of solution-oriented ideas - for all stakeholders, including individuals and aware citizens of the country to come together for a concerted effort for India's development. To be a part of the change that is truly actionable, register at The/Nudge Forum.

With an aim to bring together changemakers in India's development, and catalyse collective action towards inclusive and sustainable development The/Nudge Foundation is convening The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and The Skoll Foundation on India's 74th Independence Day. The Forum invites people not as mute spectators but as equally conscious citizens who can engage with the ideas of the speakers who will be presenting their talk from around the world. The/Nudge Forum is envisioned as a platform, which over the next decade will inspire collaboration across sectors to chart India's journey towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals with audacity and clarity and build a much stronger foundational layer to support the development journey of India.



Diverse experts and stakeholders from across the globe including Nobel Laureate Dr Abhijit Banerjee, Former Chairman of NITI Aayog-Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Hernando de Soto, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health-Dr. Devi Shetty, Reema Nanavaty (SEWA), Madhav Chavan (Pratham Education Foundation), Vinod Khosla, Desh Deshpande, and many more will come together to discuss India's development journey, the immediate challenges at hand, opportunities which lay ahead, and a blueprint for the way forward. Click here to participate and meditatively engage with these global stakeholders for a collective mission for change. With the impact of the pandemic, there is a need to build a strong narrative for India's development and to inspire belief in our collective ability. We can participate in this growth journey by involving ourselves in the policymaking discourses actively.The Logical Indian appreciates and lauds the commendable efforts done by The/Nudge Foundation in sustainable poverty elimination by building a 360-degree life, learning and economic foundation for the economically marginalised. It is the time to roll up our sleeves and become a part of creating history. They say every superhero doesn't wear a cape, and now it's time for the citizen heroes to engage and participate in conversations meant for the greater good of the nation. To register for the forum, click here.