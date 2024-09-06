Nation Builders 2024 : Amazon India’s Commitment to Skilling and Empowerment of Underserved Communities.

In 2023, it was seen that there has been an increase in the number of companies complying with the CSR mandate. In FY 22-23, the top key tech companies have directed their CSR and social impact initiatives towards education, generating livelihoods, primary healthcare, STEM education for girls, integrated rural development, empowering for rural upliftment, cleanliness drives, sanitation and skill development. Additionally, the top e-commerce companies also support communities through initiatives like sustainable livelihood, grassroots entrepreneurial and education opportunities for communities. Similarly in FY24, Amazon India has been actively spearheading community development through various community impact and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on areas such as women empowerment, inclusion for people with disabilities, education through the Amazon Future Engineer Program, and the Global Month of Volunteering (GMV) for employees. At the forefront of these efforts is the empowerment and upskilling of people in communities the company is present in. Since 2019, Amazon's Joy of Giving Campaign has partnered with non-profit organisations to address women’s health, hygiene, education, and livelihood. In collaboration with Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganatham and READ India, Amazon has installed automatic sanitary machines to elevate awareness about menstrual hygiene in rural areas. The company has also conducted volunteering events focused on empowering women through education. Through awareness and access to social entitlement schemes, Amazon has empowered over 50,000 community members and over 21,000 Amazon associates by promoting over 20 government schemes, including life insurance, health insurance, and women-focused initiatives. The company is also training women as Yojana Sakhis to provide doorstep access to these schemes, creating self-employment opportunities.









During the festive season in India, Amazon collaborates with women’s federations at community centres to produce aids distributed to associates across various Amazon locations, generating over Rs 50 lakh in revenue annually for community women and local SMEs. Committed to promoting menstrual hygiene practices, Amazon established four advanced sanitary napkin manufacturing units in Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai in 2023, each with a capacity to produce 1,200 biodegradable pads per hour. These units provide sustainable livelihoods for 60 rural women and ensure that over 20,000 rural women and girls have access to environmentally responsible sanitary products. Through the Gram Mitra & Pragati Mitra programs, Amazon also conducts awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene to remove the stigma and foster open dialogue on this critical subject.











Amazon’s Community Engagement charter, established in 2014, is dedicated to improving the lives and livelihoods of local communities. By building strong relationships with stakeholders such as Gram Panchayats, labour officers, and police authorities, the initiative has effectively addressed key areas including education, women’s empowerment, livelihoods, health, and environmental sustainability. During the COVID-19 pandemic, community centres played a crucial role in relief efforts. In 2021, the program introduced the "Community Ambassador Model," which has since been expanded to the Amazon network, empowering local ambassadors (Gram Mitra and Pragati Mitra) to serve as vital links between Amazon and the community, raising awareness and increasing access to social entitlements. Through this initiative, Amazon has positively impacted over 4 million lives. Amazon India has also implemented several initiatives to create an accessible and inclusive environment for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The company has significantly increased the representation of PwDs in its workforce, doubling off-roll representations to nearly 2,500, and increasing on-roll representations eightfold to over 80 across sites in India. Amazon has also implemented innovative workplace adaptations and technologies to accommodate diverse needs. In partnership with central and state governments, non-profit organisations, and national institutes, Amazon facilitates skill-building programs and provides employment opportunities for the PwDs. For example, in collaboration with the Sarthak Education Trust, Amazon launched the Global Resource Centre in December 2023, offering training, mentorship, and job placement services, which has trained over 10,000 people with disabilities and provided employment to over 6,000. Recognizing its contributions, Amazon India also received the National Award from the Government of India in 2023 for its efforts in creating an inclusive environment for individuals with disabilities. Amazon's Pratidhi Scholarship and Mentorship for Girls initiative, a collaborative effort providing scholarships to over 1,000 children of Delivery Associates, includes 50% girl scholars within their Logistics network. In 2023, Amazon furthered its commitment to education by offering mentorship opportunities to scholars aged 10 and older, aiming to inspire and guide the next generation toward success.











Another such program, launched in 2021, the Amazon Future Engineer Program aims to bridge the digital divide and empower young people from underserved communities, with a particular focus on girls. The program equips students from low-income families with essential computer science skills, offering engaging hands-on learning opportunities and career guidance while building capacity within government education systems through comprehensive teacher training programs. Amazon has provided computer science education to over 2 million students and more than 11,000 educators across nearly 15,000 schools in India. Partnerships with 11 education-focused nonprofits and 23 government bodies span 14 states, offering scholarships and internships to female students pursuing tech careers. In addition to being a good neighbour through its community engagement efforts, Amazon also encourages employee volunteering. Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering, launched in 2022, is an annual flagship event where employees, leaders, and partners unite to support various causes and make a tangible difference. This year, the volunteering month thematically focused on education, food security, sustainability, and women empowerment, with over 400 impactful volunteering events across India. This year also saw a remarkable 100% increase in participation year-over-year, with over 70,000 Amazon employees engaging in activities promoting STEM education for girls, supporting waste reduction activities, ensuring food security, and uplifting learning spaces in schools, in partnership with over 50 nonprofits.









