Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto Farm Division)- CSR Vision

At Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto Farm Division), our CSR vision transcends mere charity. We are committed to investing in transformative social programs that drive real change. Aligned with our core purpose, we focus on empowering three key pillars of society: women, youth, and farmers. Through innovative initiatives in skill development and sustainable agriculture, we strive to uplift communities and promote lasting betterment.



At the heart of our mission lies the principle: "Only when we enable others to rise, will we rise." This ethos guides our CSR strategy, reflecting our commitment to social responsibility. In the fiscal year 23, our flagship CSR endeavor centered on empowering women and youth through skill development initiatives. Furthermore, we directed our efforts towards supporting farmers and rural communities through water conservation initiatives and the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices. This holistic approach underscores our dedication to fostering inclusive growth and empowerment across all sectors of society.





Vocational Training to Youth

In Fiscal Year 23, we trained over 4,500 youth to enhance their employment opportunities. We actively engaged 30% of women youth in a variety of training programs tailored to their interests, spanning from automotive technicians and tractor drivers to sewing operators. These training sessions were conducted across five states, ensuring widespread access to skill development opportunities for aspiring individuals. Recognizing the pivotal role of youth skilling, we have made significant strides in empowering young people through a variety of training and skilling initiatives. These endeavors are designed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and abilities to effectively contribute to a sustainable and resource-efficient society. Collaborating with multiple NGO partners, we have extended vocational training opportunities to youths and women across five states of India. Our programs cover a wide range of fields, including automotive technician, IT, retail, industrial courses, and farm mechanization. As mentioned by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Our project is focused on bridging the skill gap and enhancing employability in key areas such as welding, electrical work, retail management, tractor driving, nursing, and automotive services. The training methodology includes center-based learning, on-the-job exposure, and assistance with job placement. Through these efforts, we aim to empower young individuals with the skills and expertise needed to thrive in today's competitive job market and contribute positively to their communities and the nation as a whole.





Breaking the ploughshare ceiling

Women's contributions to agriculture are frequently overlooked and undervalued, compounded by significant gender-based barriers that hamper their productivity and income. A key challenge faced by women farmers is the limited access to modern farm equipment, such as tractors. Tractors play a pivotal role in modern agriculture, enhancing productivity and reducing labor costs. However, many women farmers lack access to tractors and the necessary training to operate them effectively. Addressing this gap, our program "Livelihood Through Farm Mechanization," launched in 2022, has trained 720 beneficiaries, including 232 women. Remarkably, all women trained through the program are first-time tractor drivers in their families. Additionally, 100% of the trainees have obtained a permanent license, empowering them to contribute more effectively to agricultural productivity and improve their livelihoods. Rise for 'water for all' In F23, more than 158 water harvesting structures have been completed and renovated.

3455+ Lakh Litre water harvested through water structures.

4978 Ha land treated for soil and water conservation intervention.

9900+ Farmers and community members have benefitted through water conservation.





As extreme weather events exacerbate water scarcity, maintaining a balance between water demand and supply becomes paramount. This imbalance not only disrupts natural ecosystems but also poses significant societal and financial risks. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Mahindra- AFS is dedicated to various natural resource management projects across diverse geographies.





Our initiatives aim to prevent soil erosion, enhance soil health, and elevate water tables through the creation and enhancement of water structures. By increasing water availability, we not only promote enhanced green cover but also boost crop productivity. This holistic approach fosters sustainable livelihoods and facilitates comprehensive community development, underscoring our commitment to environmental stewardship and societal well-being.



PRERNA-Empowering Women In F23, 1100+ women across 6 states were supported under this initiative.

Trained and strengthened women-led FPOs for improved market linkages in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra linking 900+ women for sustainable livelihood means.

30 SHGs were formed and established linkages with government schemes.

Women Initiated income generation activities by making soft toys, Mushroom Farming, Jute bags, Artificial jewelry, Knit cloths, etc.

400+ women farmers were trained in setting up worming composting units, developing kitchen gardens, and adopting modern farming practices.

The project Prerna aims to enhance the socio-economic status of women through livelihood opportunities, awareness of social issues, and linkages to government social schemes. Initially, with an emerging need to further facilitate the woman farmer, Mahindra launched this unique initiative to empower the unsung heroes of our agricultural landscape in 2019.

The empowering model worked with women farmers for major crop productivity enhancement and farm mechanization at the grassroots level to ensure improved income. The project aimed to empower women farmers through economic support, training, and social upliftment. This model aligned with the contemporary prerequisites of modern agriculture, which is needed for the progress of the rural economy. Subsequently, the project has been enhanced to build capacities of women in both farming and non-farm aspects along with govt linkages to support their livelihood through institution building (SHG/JLG/FPO).

About Mahindra:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is the flagship Company of the Mahindra Group. Our core business is mobility products and farm solutions. At Mahindra, driving positive change through business has been a part of our definition of success. Since 2005, we voluntarily contributed 1% PAT towards CSR and smoothly transitioned to contributing 2% average net profit as per the New Companies Act, 2013. By bringing together nation-building and future-facing industries and communities, we are co-creating a positive world where each one of us enables the other to rise. This approach aligns perfectly with our philosophy of #TogetherWeRise, where collaboration and shared values drive us towards a common goal of a better world. We are committed to making a positive impact on the world around us both within and beyond our factories and offices. We are committed to undertaking comprehensive, well-planned, and long-term social interventions that positively impact vulnerable and marginalized communities and the environment. Exclusive comments from CSR/ESG heads

Avilash Dwivedi (CSR Head- AFS Sector) Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.



At Auto and Farm Sector ( Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd), the social journey is aligned to the Mahindra Group RISE Philosophy. Our Core PURPOSE - Drive positive change in the lives of our communities. Only when we enable others to rise will we rise. #TogetherWeRise



The purpose sets the tone for CSR Initiatives at AFS sector. Spread across 11 states, the community development initiatives focus on Skilling, Women Empowerment, Education and Water Management. The multistakeholder engagement along with NGO Partners has enabled to deliver sustainable projects and this journey continues as we learn to evolve and excel along with the key communities around our business and beyond. We remain aligned to UN SDG Goals and National CSR Frameworks in this journey to measure the results.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd- CSR initiatives and case studies

Case Study 1: Prerna (Women Empowerment) Initiative Anita Shyamrao Pawar, a resident of Mahalpur village in Chhindwara district, has transformed her family's fortunes through innovative farming practices. With a family of five, including her spouse and three daughters, Anita used to rely solely on agriculture, struggling as a marginal farmer with only 1.5 acres of land. Traditionally, Anita cultivated maize, wheat, red gram, and soybean, sticking to mono-cropping due to financial constraints, lack of agricultural knowledge, and dependency on seed suppliers for fertilizers. Despite her hard work, she earned only around Rs. 70,000 annually from these crops.

However, in 2022, Mahindra's Prerna project, in collaboration with NGO partner SRIJAN, introduced Anita to new agricultural techniques under the "Agro Ecology Transformation in Rural India Program." With guidance from SRIJAN, Anita learned about crop diversification, shifting from wheat and maize to vegetables like tomatoes, eggplants, chilies, and green peas. With support from the project, including inputs like drip irrigation, seeds, and bio-organic fertilizers, Anita's earnings from vegetable cultivation increased significantly. She earned approximately Rs. 30,000 initially and up to Rs. 50,000 later by adopting natural farming methods.



Mahindra's Prerna Project

The increased income not only helped Anita repay a loan taken for her daughter's wedding but also supported her other daughters' education. Moreover, the shift to vegetable cultivation has made Anita and her spouse self-sufficient, eliminating the need for labor work on others' farms. Anita now sells her vegetable produce in local markets, expanding her sales to areas like Chhindwara and Multai. This shift not only improved her family's financial stability but also provided them with nutritious food, reducing health concerns.

In conclusion, Anita's journey demonstrates how crop diversification and sustainable farming practices can uplift rural livelihoods. Her dedication and hard work have not only increased her family's income but also empowered her as a confident rural entrepreneur, ensuring a brighter future for her daughters. Case Study 2: Jal Samriddhi (Water Management) Initiative Agriculture is the backbone of rural life in India, relying on land, water, labor, and capital for production. However, water scarcity has become a pressing issue, impacting rural livelihoods and agricultural output. In response, initiatives like the Climate Change Adaptation project in Igatpuri with the joint partnership of Mahindra & NABARD have shown promising results in targeted villages.



Ponds that were constructed under the project

Under the project, 38 farm ponds were constructed across various villages, including 13 in Barshinagve, 13 in Sonoshi, and 12 in Mydara-Dhanoshi. These ponds collectively hold a water storage capacity of 14.66 lakh liters each, benefiting 38 farmers in total. Ten of these farmers have successfully ventured into fish farming. rearing species like Rohu, Katla, and Kombda, earning substantial profits.



Previously, farmers in these areas relied solely on rain-fed rice cultivation and struggled to grow fruits and vegetables due to water scarcity during the Rabi season. However, after the implementation of the CCA project, these farmers have diversified their crops, growing leafy and fruit vegetables with improved water availability.



The impact of this initiative is significant: Benefited farmers have seen their annual incomes rise from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh due to changes in cropping patterns.

Farm productivity and land productivity have increased, along with the value of agricultural land. Water availability has improved, enabling the cultivation of cash crops through irrigation technologies.

Farmers' awareness and confidence have grown, leading to improved crop yields and overall quality of life.

Fish farming in the ponds has provided additional opportunities for agricultural businesses.

In conclusion, the Mahindra & NABARD Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) Project, particularly the Farm Pond program, has transformed farmers' mindsets and practices. Initially met with skepticism, farm ponds have now become indispensable assets, ensuring sustainable agricultural practices and abundant harvests throughout the year. The success of these initiatives has prompted farmers to actively seek out further support and resources for similar projects.



Case Study 3: Hunnar (Skill Development) Initiative



Nitin Pratap Singh's journey is a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. Hindered by economic constraints, he could only complete his education up to class X, leading to years of informal employment. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when he learned about Mahindra's Skill Development Program on Automotive Technical Service Repair, offered in partnership with the Centum Foundation. Determined to break free from the cycle of struggle, Nitin seized the opportunity and enrolled in the program at the Lucknow center.



With unwavering dedication, Nitin immersed himself in the training, recognizing it as his ticket to a brighter future. His perseverance paid off when he secured an On-job- Training position at Apex Motors, marking a significant turning point in his life. Through rigorous training and hands-on experience, Nitin honed his skills, eventually earning a permanent role as a lead technician at the company, with a monthly salary of INR 20K.



Today, Nitin stands tall as a testament to the transformative power of education and opportunity. His journey from informal jobs to a respected position at Apex Motors is not just a personal triumph but also a beacon of hope for countless others facing similar challenges. Nitin's success story serves as an inspiration, underscoring the importance of skill development initiatives in empowering individuals and uplifting communities.

