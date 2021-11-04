As we inch closer to Diwali, we illuminate our homes with bright, beautiful lights. Without the twinklers we use to adorn our homes, the celebrations of the festival of lights would be incomplete. The connections that help light up our homes are an important part of the festivities. This is why Group Legrand India, as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, is conducting a mass vaccination drive across six major cities in India for the people who help light up our festivals and make our celebrations brighter.



Healthcare has always been a key focus area of Legrand India's CSR when giving back to society. Aligned with the nation's vision to fully vaccinate its citizens, it has partnered with the State Governments and the Collective Good Foundation - an initiative by Samhita Group NGO, to provide vaccination doses across Nashik, Pune, Noida, Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi free of cost. The goal is to immunise partners like electricians, retailers, channel partners and the community at large.

To create an increased awareness amongst the citizens residing in these six cities, Legrand has also partnered with Radio Mirchi and Zee Hindustan. The partnership aims to help convey the information about the vaccination drive and boost the activity, further encouraging maximum walk-ins at the vaccination camps. Through the vaccination drive, Legrand looks forward to fully vaccinating 25,000 people in the next six months. Achieving this target will also mark 25 years of Legrand India.

"At Legrand, we greatly care about our community and strongly believe in giving back to society. As healthcare, safety and security of our people are the key focus areas for us; we invariably try to contribute as much as we can through our CSR initiatives. Owing to India's mission of fully vaccinating the 1.3 billion population, we are delighted to be a benefactor in this process. We are also excited about the completion of 25 glorious years of Legrand in the Indian market, and with this zeal, we pledge to fully vaccinate 25,000 people across India, which will also mark our silver jubilee," said Mr. Tony Berland, Managing Director and CEO, Group Legrand India, on Legrand's initiative to conduct a mass vaccination drive.

As the pandemic continues, vaccinating everyone has become very important. While most people would have been fully vaccinated by now, India is still striving towards the collective goal of vaccinating every citizen of the country. Free vaccination drives significantly contribute towards this common goal. An initiative such as Legrand's is a step towards India's vision of end-to-end vaccination so that not a single person is left behind. The Logical Indian appreciates the efforts of Group Legrand India for its initiative to prioritise and further healthcare for everyone. We congratulate them on their silver jubilee and wish them the best for their future endeavours.