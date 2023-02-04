Grupo Bimbo Looking Forward To ‘Nourishing A Better World’ With Quality Products For All

The importance of good health to human contentment and well-being is widely accepted. Our eating habits have evolved with time, particularly in terms of what and how we eat. People have started making informed choices regarding food, and eating nourishing and healthier has become essential. They prioritize healthiness as well as nutritional content and sustainability.

Keeping this in mind, companies have also started to ensure that they provide quality nourishment. Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, ensures that the products offered are highly nutritional while maintaining consumers' taste. It has three prominent bakery brands in India: Harvest Gold, Kitty, and Modern. You would have heard at least one of these names for sure. Grupo Bimbo operates in 33 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Grupo Bimbo recognizes the importance of positively influencing its people, communities, and countries of operation. It has established a global presence, providing options for all and continuing to progress by delivering top-notch products that satisfy and nourish its customers. It is currently implementing a health and wellness plan to adhere to the commitments outlined in 2004 by the World Health Organization on three core principles: Nutrition, Transparency, and Food Quality and Safety.

Also, it is noteworthy that Grupo Bimbo is actively demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility. The company organizes a Global Race annually in various countries and pledges to donate bread for every registration. This drive is not just about products but about giving back to the community and helping the less fortunate. The 2022 edition took place in September. To fight hunger, Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with India Food Banking Network (IFBN), plans to distribute bread to nourish the underprivileged. This time, the company has set a target to donate 5 lakh slices of bread (equivalent to around 35,000 bread packets) in two cities – Delhi-NCR and Kochi.

appreciates the initiative of, which has been emphasizing contributing to the community and nourishing a better world.