Daan Utsav: Celebrate India's Biggest 'Festival of Giving' With These Social Entrepreneurs & Philanthropists

Daan Utsav is India's festival of giving, celebrated every year from October 2 to 8, marking the auspicious day of Gandhi Jayanti. India has made great strides in various fields and has been a shining light, setting an example for the world. One of the pillars of India's success story has been the philanthropic hearts of millions of Indians who take great efforts and pride in giving back to society.



From CEOs to auto-rickshaw drivers, celebrities to school children, opinion leaders to homemakers, and media personnel, people in huge numbers from all walks of life come together during this 'festival of giving' to give their time, resources, money, or skills back to society.

India is on its way to becoming one of the top ten countries in the world giving index. This Daan Utsav lets amplify the spirit of giving by getting inspired by people who have given back to society in a big way. Let us hear from the people- why taking India to great heights is essential and not leaving anyone behind.

Here's What Social Entrepreneurs, Philanthropists and others have to say about 'Why is it important for India and Indians to give in the context of taking India to great heights.'

Sudha Srinivasan, CEO The/Nudge Centre For Social Innovation

"Giving is the most potent way to maximize the value we create with the resources at our disposal, in the finite time we have on this planet. In the last couple of decades, the world has witnessed a rapid spiral in income and wealth inequality. The extent to which life outcomes for a person are determined by privilege at birth is appalling. Today, not giving, is not an option – Individuals need to step up and fix the mess that our flawed systems have created. We need to redistribute with grace, and with urgency even as we strive to design our systems to be more equitable."





Anoj Viswanathan, Co-Founder Milaap

"The power of giving, be it monetary, time or resources is unfathomable and every contribution or participation, big or small, collectively makes a life-changing impact. As a digital enabler to the innate behavior of giving, we ensure that the givers and their choice to give are safe through a secure, trusted and seamless experience. Like every year this year too, we have lined up several fundraising events/activities to support individuals and organizations achieve their fundraising goals in unique ways on the occasion of the "Joy of Giving" week."



Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founder BYJU's

"The best version of our life is where we lighten the burden of others. We all have the power to give warm, kind, and sweet things to brighten someone's day. That is also the best version and the highest duty of any business. At BYJU'S, we have always focused on the triple bottom line of profits, people, and the planet. Ours is an education venture, and we are always aware of the power and duty we have to make world-class learning accessible and equitable. That is precisely why we have launched BYJU'S Education For All (EFA), which has so far provided free education resources to nearly five million children from underserved communities. These children get the same products that our paid users get. This means we play a small part in opening a big world of future opportunities for them. As Mother Teresa said, it's not just the act of giving but the love we put into it that makes a gift great. Daan Utsav is such a great initiative, aligned with India's culture of sharing while growing."

Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder & Head of New Initiatives and Culture, Vedantu

"Vedantu's initiative, 'Help India Learn', is our contribution to numerous children who can not afford quality education or have been severely affected by the pandemic. With this initiative, we are building on our vision to take education to a level 'for profit' EdTech can't reach today. The goal of this initiative is to help needy children with continued education over the long term. As an ed-tech, our philosophy of creating impact at scale can only be achieved by the intent to help the children at the grassroots level, by giving access to quality learning which will act as a normalizer for social upliftment of the children belonging to underprivileged backgrounds."

Rishabh Lalani, Independent Consultant

"Our world is going through a period of unprecedented crisis. The pandemic has upended society, and those of us with time and money should make an effort to provide succor to those who are struggling. This Dan Utsav, let's devote ourselves to an act of service."



Zarina Screwvala, Co-Founder Swades Foundation

"Daan or the act of selfless giving is integral to Indian culture and that of many cultures – Dedicating a week to this practice is a wonderful idea. May it encourage all of us to give generously and make it a daily practise, remembering there are many ways to give."



Vikas Parchhanda, CEO Akshaya Chaitanya

"Giving is not an option but one's fundamental duty. The nature maintains a balance with sharing between its constituents. We take so much from nature and other living entities that giving back wilfully is a must to balance one's karmic account. Else, death takes it all much against one's wish."

Dr Punit Sar, Head Marketing & Growth, Zolvit

"The joy of giving lasts longer than the joy of getting. For India to achieve sustainable growth, an inclusive approach is critical. India can grow only when Indians across every Pincode grow. Hence it is imperative that those who "have" share with those who 'need.'The act of giving is always satisfying as it reinforces the fact that you are capable and that it makes a difference in someone else's life. This makes the act worthwhile. Believing in this narrative, I have always loved sharing knowledge, and have been elated when it contributes to the betterment of others."

Shishir Joshi, CEO & Co-Founder PROJECT MUMBAI

"We at Project Mumbai believe that the Joy of Giving should become a habit celebrated round the year. We are delighted that within the first 24 hours Of Mumbai Gives, over 30 thousand citizens celebrated the act of giving, donating books, joining in street plays, donating over two tonnes of plastic waste, and pledging to donate organs. With the Central Railway too joining Project Mumbai in this, the footfall towards awareness and invisible giving has gone even much more than we can data collate at this stage. The Mumbai Gives initiative is only growing wider in reach."



Dr Bharat S Pandya, Trustee- The Rotary Foundation (India), 2022-26

"About a third of Indians, men, and women live on less than Rs 100-120 a day. Most of these people don't have access to quality education, affordable quality healthcare, safe water, and sanitation. They lack 3 B's- bed, bread, and basic education. It's incumbent upon us to look after our brothers and sisters. We must take the responsibility to serve them with our resources, time, or any other things. Accumulating and earning for ourselves may give us fleeting happiness but sharing and caring will give us lasting joy and satisfaction."

Abhishek Dubey, Founder Muskaan Dreams

"The Joy of giving just cannot be put into any words but only felt. Giving could be in any format. For some it could be money while for others it could be time. The joy of giving could be seen on the faces of the people who share and give. The smile, the glow the happiness all is very much evident and it is such a pleasure to see those faces."

Asitima B, CSR Manager Schbang for Gold Foundation

"Giving to the society is the only equation in which one gains more in return. With India's economic growth fused by technological opportunities, has elevated earning potentials and quality of life. That being said, there is yet a lot of scope to uplift the status of every person and the task at hand requires us all to give."

Aruna Subramaniam, Managing Trustee Bhoomika Trust

"Even as India grows the continued challenge of inequality, inclusiveness, and access to quality education and healthcare persists. The natural calamities that we have witnessed as a nation have brought to the forefront the power of citizens coming together to support those in need as the joy of giving was felt at multiple levels by the more privileged communities. This power of collective giving and serving has to be harnessed effectively as I believe that such a contribution by individuals to the welfare of the disadvantaged, will make us a more equitable society. As an NGO we strive to create such opportunities for sharing and giving."

Aishwarya Sivakumar, Founder Softhelp Educational and Charitable Trust

"The concept of giving is not new in India, the practice was ingrained in the psyche of almost all the citizens of this ancient land. The idea is that of helping others, be it through providing hospitality, wealth, resources, food, or anything that might be helpful to those in need. In our current generation, though we are culturally rich there is a certain percentage of people who still struggle to have one meal a day and it is our responsibility to help them in all possible ways. We must show the world our gratitude with the belief that generosity reciprocates."

