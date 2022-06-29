Travelling Not Just A Recreational Experience, It Improves Mental Health: Study

Across the globe, mental health has become a massive concern amid the rising number of cases of mental illness. The world has just come out of the uncertain pandemic where everyone was packed at home. Even under such unfortunate circumstances, people continued their work and delivered the best of their potential.

It takes a lot of mental peace and leaves a footprint on an individual's mental health. Meanwhile, numerous studies showed how to work from home culture amid the pandemic is severely affecting individuals' physical and psychological health.

A recent study by Edith Cowan University (ECU) shows that taking a break from regular work and routines significantly impacts a person's well-being. The study reveals that the tourism sector serves recreational experience and provides real health benefits. This might be a piece of positive news for travel lovers as it will impact them with some real health benefits.

'We Change The Way We View Tourism'

In a joint effort by the ECU and the School of Business and Law, they explored many aspects of tourism and how effectively it can impact the human body positively. Many consider travelling a journey to store memory and enjoy the destination. But during the journey, they soak in the open air and sunlight and walk around, which ultimately benefits their health.

A senior researcher of ECU, Dr Jun Wen, also suggests that tourism could benefit those living with dementia (a mental disorder created by mental disease). "Medical experts can recommend dementia treatments such as music therapy, exercise, cognitive stimulation, reminiscence therapy, sensory stimulation, and adaptations to a patient's mealtimes and environment," he added.

The research also finds that exploring a new environment and feeling all-new experiences provides sensory and cognitive stimulations. Exercise and a good diet plan are often regarded as necessary to deal with mental health issues.

Still, travelling enhances physical activity, such as more walking and compels to try different cuisine. "Mealtimes are often different on holiday: they're usually more social affairs with multiple people, and family-style meals have been found to positively influence dementia patients' eating behaviour," said Dr Wen.

He added that traveling provides fresh air and exposure to sunshine which gives Vitamin D to the body. Thus, tourism intervention to mental and physical well-being becomes easy. Collaborative research is also expected to begin soon to examine how vacationing can enhance the lives of people with various conditions, not just mental health disorders.

He further said, "We're trying to do something new in bridging tourism and health science. There will have to be more empirical research and evidence to see if tourism can become one of the medical interventions for different diseases like dementia or depression."

