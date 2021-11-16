All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Power Naps Improve Cognitive Performance: Study

Image Credit: Pexels, Unsplash

Mental Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Power Naps Improve Cognitive Performance: Study

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Bihar,  16 Nov 2021 4:15 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Patna branch of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found that power naps enhance the calculative ability and execution of skillful tasks like driving.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A pilot study conducted on 68 healthy male and female volunteers aged between 18 to 24 years has revealed that those who took a short nap during the day performed significantly better in problem-solving and task completion than those who did not take rest. The study, conducted by the Patna branch of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), found that power naps improve cognitive abilities, particularly calculative ability or execution of skillful tasks like driving.

Participants Were Sudoku To Solve

All the volunteers were divided into two groups and were given a standard set of Sudoku, a game based on logical thinking with graded difficulty levels. The participants from each group were given 10 to 12 minutes for every level. When participants from one group got tired, they were allowed to take a nap, whereas the other group was asked to remain wakeful during the entire duration.

Hindustan Times quoted Dr Kamlesh Jha, a co-author and additional professor in professor in the Department of Physiology at AIIMS-Patna, saying, "Both slow-wave sleep, also referred to as deep sleep, as well as rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, a stage when a person dreams in sleep, during the day time nap has shown significant impact upon the uncompleted numerical logical tasks, suggesting the nap being a useful behaviour for cognitive enhancement".

Published As Original Research Paper

Only six out of 37 participants in the group who did not sleep could complete the Sudoku, while 31 could not. On the other hand, 16 people out of 37 could complete the puzzle, whereas 15 could not in the group allowed to take a nap. The report was published as an original research paper in the Indian Journal of Scientific Research in September 2019. Dr Jha also mentioned that this was a mid-term outcome. Moreover, they wanted to continue their research and request the concerned government departments for funds for their research.

Also Read: SRM University Facilitates Higher Education For 5 Former Child Labourers From Kailash Satyarthi's Bal Ashram

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Cognitive performance 
Power naps 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X