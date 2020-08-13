A study conducted by the Population Foundation of India has found that one in four young people in Uttar Pradesh experienced depression during the lockdown. Another study found high social media usage and increasing anxiety over joblessness among the youth.

To get an idea about the level of knowledge and attitude of young people towards COVID19, two rapid assessment surveys were conducted by the Population Foundation of India (PFI). The survey also aimed to understand how it has impacted their lives and mental health.

Key Findings



Around 68 per cent respondents in Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown reported an increase in social media use. Social media use was even higher at 92 per cent for those who reported feeling depressed. Six of 10 students revealed that they were suffering from anxiety regarding their ability to find jobs amid the coronavirus crisis. On the other hand, one in four young people in UP experienced depression during the lockdown.

This was revealed in a statement by Poonam Muttreja, executive director of PFI.

The survey, which was conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, collected responses from 801 respondents (271 boys and 530 girls), in the age group of 15 -24 years, The Indian Express reported.

"These studies present new data on the differential impact of Covid-19 and make important recommendations to ensure that young people's health needs and priorities are central to our response planning and recovery efforts," said Muttreja.

