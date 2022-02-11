'AtEase' Provides Inclusive Mental Healthcare For Women And Non-Binary Individuals

The awareness around mental health is slowly gaining momentum. Over the years, the concept is destigmatised with people opening up about issues that would not be encouraged otherwise. Not only that, several platforms have emerged that aim to mitigate such problems by pushing the public to address them.

However, the mental health situation in India is viewed with rose-tinted glasses. While there is significant progress, the blatant discrepancies warrant more work in the field. Currently, India houses over 600 million people below 25 years of age. From class differences to gender disparities, the differences hamper raising awareness about the subject.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought more woes than before. The deadly virus altered not just our bodies but also our minds. In fact, the women were on the receiving end of it. It is a proven fact that both are different in several aspects. This is applied to mental health as well. Scores of reports suggest that women experience mental health issues more frequently than men. In India, the reducing taboo around the topic only pushed them further away from seeking help.

The New Indian Express reported that 25% of women suffer depression and anxiety, twice more than men did. Not only that, they hesitated to consult a psychologist, despite steps taken to raise awareness.

Therefore, more concrete steps are imperative to make mental healthcare in India more inclusive. In light of this, platforms give safe space with intersectional practices at their disposal. An example of this is a Navi Mumbai-based centre called 'AtEase.'

Comprehensive Mental Health Space

As the name suggests, the platform aims to bring the concerned individual into a safe space free of biases and foster a better understanding of the challenges faced. "AtEase was set up after realising the growing need for mental health care in India," the platform's chief Mental Health expert, Richa Vashista, told The Logical Indian.

Nowadays, intersectionality has become the clarion call. When it comes to mental health, several organisations plan to stand out by making their services more accessible and inclusive. In the same way, 'AtEase' calls itself a mental health platform that caters to not just women but to non-binary people as well. Also known as 'genderqueer', non-binary individuals do not identify themselves with the conventional genders of male and female.

Using Unique Approaches In Therapy

Continuing the conversation, Vashista explains the platform's inception. "This originally was ideated as a platform for women's mental health, but very quickly, we realised that would alienate a large group of trans and non-binary individuals. To ensure our services could be availed by all those who need it we became an intersectional platform," she says. The team comprises over 15 therapists, and psychiatrists and 4 are full-time therapists in the platform.

Their methods are intersectional, queer affirmative, trauma-informed and social justice-oriented and are well-versed with psychological approaches such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Narrative Therapy, Systems Therapy, Solution-based, person-centred and art-based. "Different therapists at AtEase have different approaches, but most of them use a person-centred or client-centred therapy. In this approach, the therapist shows the client empathy and unconditional positive regard, and works along with the client to achieve goals within therapy," Vashista explains.

AtEase's services are divided into Individual, Couple and Family Therapy. Depending on the needs, the website helps book a session with the concerned therapist who will bring their expertise to the table and support the people in the best way possible.

Making The Client Feel Comfortable

In India, people are still warming up to the idea of seeking help for mental health issues. Approaching an appropriate therapist can be daunting as it is a significant step towards taking care of yourself. Therefore, psychologists are well-trained to handle such situations and make the client feel comfortable.

With it being an inclusive platform, the experts are chosen according to their professional capacities in the mental health space. Women and non-binary individuals are the most vulnerable, facing stigma and discrimination due to Indian society being deeply entrenched in patriarchy. Vashista explains, "LGBTQIA+ individuals face some unique life stressors over and above the regular stressors of life. Everything becomes more compounded. A certain amount of nuance and sensitivity is needed to understand and navigate these challenges. We use an approach that helps them feel validated, seen and affirms their identity. It can be hard for LGBTQIA+ individuals to find a safe space to be themselves. The therapeutic space is one place we strive to offer as a 100% safe and non-judgemental space.

The platform helps women during distress caused by gender-based violence, intimate partner violence, parenting difficulties, societal challenges etc. For the LGBTQIA+ and non-binary people, the stressors are different from the heteronormative versions. The therapists are well-equipped to help navigate challenges that arise from being closeted, exploring identity, facing discrimination, relationship issues, and gender dysphoria.

Apart from specific services, the platform's intersectionality is due to handling situations arising out of workplace issues, family and relationships, and pre and postpartum depression and anxiety.

Bridging The Necessary Gap

With the emergence of such platforms, India has embarked on a positive journey towards ensuring mental well-being. Recently, the Union Budget introduced a much-needed measure by launching the National Tele Mental Health Programme. The rare mention has been lauded across the board, with many hoping for a better future in this ambit.

However, there is still a long way to go. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the country's sordid reality in the mental health sector. Vashista points out the continuing stigma that needs to be bridged even today. She further shared with The Logical Indian, "There is still a lot of stigmas attached to anyone who differs from the norm - based on gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, etc. There is also stigma towards people struggling with mental health issues and those who reach out for mental health support."

Therefore, the AtEase envisages a bright future for themselves. To become a holistic platform, they hope to continue with the inclusive and intersectional nature of the service that will go a long way in making mental healthcare accessible to sections of society and reach new heights.

Also Read: West Bengal-Based Organisation Works Towards Integrating Mental Health In India's Public Health Paradigm



