Karnataka: Doctor On COVID Duty Ends Life Due To Work Pressure, CM Yediyurappa Orders Inquiry

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, August 21, ordered an inquiry into the incident where a senior government doctor in Mysuru committed suicide allegedly due to mounting work pressure.

43-year-old Dr SR Nagendra was found hanging at his quarters in Alanahalli on Thursday, according to the police report. He was the Taluk Health Officer and was on the forefront in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Scroll, the Karnataka State Medical Doctors Association has threatened to go on a strike if those responsible for the incident are not suspended.

"Dr SR Nagendra has said he was committing suicide as he was frustrated due to the harassment by his superiors," said Yediyurappa, while addressing the media.

"I will order a detailed inquiry into the matter to find out the truth behind the incident. Generally Rs 30 lakh is given to the doctors who die in line of duty but considering this as a special case, Rs 50 lakh will be given [to his family] and I have also decided to give a government job to anyone of the family."

Reports have highlighted that he was away from his family for the fear of transmission of the virus and some of his colleagues alleged that he was under intense work pressure as he had been on COVID-19 duty.

Mourning his death, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar also advised the corona warriors not to succumb to any pressure and share their problems with their superiors.

