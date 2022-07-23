History Made! India Gets Its First Brain Health Clinic In Bengaluru

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated India's brain health clinic in Bengaluru on Friday (July 22) to diagnose, treat, refer and follow up patients with common neurological disorders.

The clinic was launched on World Brain Day under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI) at Jayanagar General Hospital. The minister said that two more such centres will come up in Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts of the state, in association with Nimhans.



Taking to Twitter Sudhakar wrote, "Glad to inaugurate India's first-of-its-kind collaborative Brain Health Clinic at Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru established by the state health dept under the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI) in association with NIMHANS."

KaBHI is the first of its kind initiative in India with the objective to promote brain health in the community from PHCs to secondary level district hospitals and NIMHANS at the tertiary level.



The World Federation of Neurology has declared July 22 as World Brain Day in a bid to increase public awareness and promote advocacy related to brain health. This year, the efforts revolve around the theme of 'Brain health for all."



Sudhakar assured that mental treatment would be available at all 243 'Namma' clinics that will be launched soon. The brain health clinics will serve as nodal centers to "diagnose, treat, refer and follow-up patients with common neurological disorders and ensure that they receive multi-disciplinary care, including counselling, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and disability benefits," he said, according to Hindustan Times.

'Dream Come True'

Terming the brain health clinic as his dream come true, the minister said, 'When a person who tested positive for COVID-19 ended his life in Victoria Hospital two years ago, we realised that rather than the disease, people suffer from fear of it."



"So the health department took the initiative to counsel COVID patients, and so far have counselled over 25 lakh people. The helpline started during SSLC results counselled thousands of students," he said, according to The New Indian Express.



The KaBHI initiative aims to train PHC doctors to diagnose and provide primary care for brain and mental health issues, including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's, brain tumor and dementia. The initiative is also said to be focusing on training ASHA workers to screen people for mental health issues which significantly increases the speed of diagnosis and treatment, potentially offering a complete cure to some of these diseases.

Cricketer and Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-Bhi) ambassador Robin Uthappa also took part in the event and shared his struggle with mental health issues as a youngster.

