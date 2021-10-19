All section
Five Ways To Keep Children Away From Smartphones

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Mental Health
Five Ways To Keep Children Away From Smartphones

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

19 Oct 2021

It was obligatory to watch and use smartphones and laptops to attend online classes, which drastically increased the screen time of the children as they had to be utterly dependent on technology since the onset of the pandemic.

Smartphones, tablets, smart televisions and laptops are threshold in today's world of communication. Usually, people provide smartphones to children when they are crying, and it makes them happy.

But after the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation became worse. It was obligatory to watch and use smartphones and laptops to attend online classes, which drastically increased the screen time of the children as they had to be utterly dependent on technology since the onset of the pandemic. In this alarming situation, there are many different ways by which screentime can be reduced.

Minimising Screen Time For Kids

To break this addiction chain, what parents should first do is to make their children connect to nature, they should be brought closer to nature, for example, if you live in hilly areas, take them for trekking; if you live near the beach, take them to the beach if you live in plains take them to the park, if you can't step out of the house adopt a tree do plantation at your home.

Secondly, getting a pet at home, a new family member different from humans, will probably divert your child attention from smartphones. The third thing is that you can make them learn something new, such as a new language and dance form, etc., which they look forward to learning. The fourth thing is that children should be encouraged to read books rather than reading online. It is a healthier way to read books of your choice, whether fiction or non-fiction.

Next, they must have conversations with your grandparents or parents, spending more time with children becoming your child's best friend solves the maximum number of problems of your young ones. They will be happy to share everything with you like a familiar friend. Trust and loyalty will increase when you become a friend. Technology will become more advanced day by day. Under such scenarios, parents will have to find different ways by the use of technology by children can be minimised.

Also Read : This 26-Yr-Old's Digital Paathshaala Is Helping Elderly Become Tech-Savvy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

