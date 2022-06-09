All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Vistara, AirAsia Introduce Gender-Neutral Option On Flight Booking Platforms

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Freepik

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Vistara, AirAsia Introduce Gender-Neutral Option On Flight Booking Platforms

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  9 Jun 2022 9:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-09T15:40:19+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The decision is likely to be the outcome of an online petition in 2020 by Inderjeet Ghorpade. While trying to book an airline ticket for his trans friend, he realised that none of the airline companies in India offered any "gender-neutral titles".

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In the wake of Pride Month 2022, Air Vistara and AirAsia airlines have initiated a positive step towards the trans community and made their ticket booking gender-neutral by adding a third option called 'Mx'.

The decision is likely to be the outcome of an online petition in 2020 by Inderjeet Ghorpade, a member of the LGBTQIA+ group 'YesWeExist'. Two years ago, Ghorpade was trying to book an airline ticket for his friend, who is a trans, non-binary person, but he realised that none of the airline companies in India offered any "gender-neutral titles".

"Many members of the LGBTQ+ community prefer using the 'MX' title. But, I was surprised to see that the 'MX' option was unavailable while booking air tickets in India," Ghorpade said, according to The Hindu.

Transgenders Used To Pick Inaccurate Titles

He said that due to the unavailability of the Mx option, transgender passengers were forced to choose an inaccurate title for themselves, either 'Mr', 'Mrs' or 'Ms', to book a ticket.

To make air ticket booking gender-neutral, he started a petition on Change.org called StopPinkWashing.

Later, he started speaking about the issue on social media and gathered support for his cause. Simultaneously, he wrote emails to airlines to alert them on the subject and sensitise them about the trans community's demands. More than 33,000 people signed his petition and supported the cause.

"The Transgender (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 mentions that transgender persons should not be denied or unfairly treated with regard to the right to movement and access to services. All airlines in India violate this Act. Four years ago, Indian Railways updated their booking form and added transgender as an available gender option," the online petition stated.

Visible Changes

According to The Week, Ghorpade hopes that Air India will also make the change soon, now that the Tatas own both Air India and Air Vistara.

"Once these three big airlines have changed their booking platform, then hopefully airline authorities will work towards making airports more queer-friendly. That will be my next action plan," he said.

Also Read: 11 Years On, 'Equality Village' Comes Up In Tamil Nadu To Promote Social Integration


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Vistara 
AirAsia 
Gender-Neutral Option 
Pride Month 

Must Reads

BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid
My Story:'As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Men's Fashion Brand'
BB Muringla: Padma Shri Laureate & Modern Architect Of Limbu Language Passes Away At 80
False Claim! Video About Artificial Milk Being Made Using Chemicals In Bharuch, Gujarat Actually Of Phenyl
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X