Vadodra Royal Family Starts 'Gajra Cafe' Run By LGBTQ Community, To Serve Lost & Authentic Delicacies

In an effort towards the upliftment of people from the LGBTQ community, the 'Gajra Cafe' has been started in the city of Vadodra at Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (SMCSU) on Friday (September 2). The cafe is supported by the SMCSU and Royal Gaekwards. It is currently in a trial run stage, expected to run full-fledged later this year.



The cafe is set to serve Gujarat and Maharashtra's lost and authentic delicacies to the people of Vadodra. It will serve dishes that are not easily found. The vision is to give traditional taste to the foodies and a platform for LGBTQ community members to lead meaningful lives. The trial run of the cafe is likely to analyse the response and feedback from the people.

About Gajra Cafe

The trustee and Vice President of SMCSU, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, said, "The café has started with a two-day trial to gauge the response from people. It will serve authentic delicacies prepared in small houses- dishes that are not found easily."

She added, "We want to bring these tastes to the foodies and give an important platform to the LGBTQ+ community. We also want to run this café to help the community find its way to the mainstream, foster a good atmosphere and inclusivity in society," News18 reported.

SMCSU's Mission To Bring Change

People across the city of Vadodra praised the initiative as it will serve the lost cuisines and bring the LGBTQ community to the mainstream. The community members are undergoing training in a private institution to learn hospitality, beverages, food service and cooking. The training is being conducted under the initiative of the trust.

The SMCSU is also taking several initiatives for the betterment of society. Recently, they started training women by teaching them the skills required for driving vehicles to be self-reliant in transportation. Such initiatives will bring collective progress in society with a better skill learning and development approach.

