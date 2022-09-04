All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Vadodra Royal Family Starts Gajra Cafe Run By LGBTQ Community, To Serve Lost & Authentic Delicacies

Image Credit: Divya Bharat

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Vadodra Royal Family Starts 'Gajra Cafe' Run By LGBTQ Community, To Serve Lost & Authentic Delicacies

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Gujarat,  4 Sep 2022 7:42 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The royal family of Vadodra started ‘Gajra Cafe’ on Friday at Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya in the city. Currently, in a trial-run stage, the cafe is operated by LGBTQ community members.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an effort towards the upliftment of people from the LGBTQ community, the 'Gajra Cafe' has been started in the city of Vadodra at Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (SMCSU) on Friday (September 2). The cafe is supported by the SMCSU and Royal Gaekwards. It is currently in a trial run stage, expected to run full-fledged later this year.

The cafe is set to serve Gujarat and Maharashtra's lost and authentic delicacies to the people of Vadodra. It will serve dishes that are not easily found. The vision is to give traditional taste to the foodies and a platform for LGBTQ community members to lead meaningful lives. The trial run of the cafe is likely to analyse the response and feedback from the people.

About Gajra Cafe

The trustee and Vice President of SMCSU, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, said, "The café has started with a two-day trial to gauge the response from people. It will serve authentic delicacies prepared in small houses- dishes that are not found easily."

She added, "We want to bring these tastes to the foodies and give an important platform to the LGBTQ+ community. We also want to run this café to help the community find its way to the mainstream, foster a good atmosphere and inclusivity in society," News18 reported.

SMCSU's Mission To Bring Change

People across the city of Vadodra praised the initiative as it will serve the lost cuisines and bring the LGBTQ community to the mainstream. The community members are undergoing training in a private institution to learn hospitality, beverages, food service and cooking. The training is being conducted under the initiative of the trust.

The SMCSU is also taking several initiatives for the betterment of society. Recently, they started training women by teaching them the skills required for driving vehicles to be self-reliant in transportation. Such initiatives will bring collective progress in society with a better skill learning and development approach.

Also Read: Midday Meal: School Students In West Bengal Eat Detergent Mixed Food, Admitted To Rural Hospital

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Gajra Cafe 
Vadodra Cafe 
LGBTQ Run Cafe 

Must Reads

Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community Through Online Commerce
Vadodra Royal Family Starts 'Gajra Cafe' Run By LGBTQ Community, To Serve Lost & Authentic Delicacies
Co-Founder's Post On 'Interview Hacks' Receives Backlash On Social Media, Highlights Toxic Work Culture
Midday Meal: School Students In West Bengal Eat Detergent Mixed Food, Admitted To Rural Hospital
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X