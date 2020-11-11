Uttar Pradesh: Lesbian Partners Living Together Forcibly Separated, One Thrashed Publicly

In a shocking incident of brutality against the LGBTQ community, two same-sex partners, who were reportedly living together, were separated and subjected to harassment in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat area.

According to Times Now, the two lesbian women, both adults were harassed publicly while one of them was ruthlessly thrashed. The publication also reported that the family members of one of the partners barged into their home and forcibly took her away.

"We had also given a written complaint to the police to provide us protection. But before they could, Shreya's (name changed) relatives came here and thrashed me publicly and even tore my clothes. And they took her away," said the woman who was thrashed.

The woman also mentioned that the decision to live together was taken by both of them consciously. She further added that they wanted to work together in the field of education but they had been facing continuous resistance from their families regarding their relationship.

A senior police official privy to the matter has pointed out that the department is looking into the matter, according to reports.

It is important to take into consideration the plight of such homosexual couples who are subjected to extreme emotional, psychological, and societal stress in their everyday lives.

This is not an isolated incident highlighting the acceptance challenges faced by homosexual women in the country.



On October 24, a 22-year-old woman from Kerala who was in a same-sex relationship and had been consensually living with her partner for the last 20 days was picked by the police officers and forcibly taken away.

