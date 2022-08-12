All section
Caste discrimination
Transgenders To Be Appointed For River Protection Drive At Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad Corporation 

LGBTQ+
Transgenders To Be Appointed For River Protection Drive At Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad Corporation 

Maharashtra,  12 Aug 2022 9:18 AM GMT

In yet another positive move by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Corporation (PMC), squads consisting of members from the transgender community would be appointed to protect the rivers flowing across the industrial city.

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Maharashtra has decided to appoint squads consisting of members from the transgender communities to protect rivers around the municipal locality.

Earlier in the month of July, the PMC had appointed transgenders as security guards at their offices and set an example of inclusive policy making. Adding on to this, they have initiated a river protection drive which would be handled by transgender squads on a contractual basis.

Engaging The Community With More Opportunities

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, which commemorates 75 years of Indian Independence, the PMC has appointed transgender people to protect the river bodies from getting polluted.

The squads will be taking care of the Pavana and Indrayani rivers flowing through the industrial city of Pimpri Chinchwad. Officials had noted that these rivers were getting polluted over time with the reckless disposal of construction materials by developers and builders. The construction debris was choking many of the river bodies and sewage systems around the region, and putting an end to this concern; the River Protection Force has been tasked.

As per the report by the Indian Express, Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane stated that at least three transgender squads would be assigned for the duties, with each squad consisting of about four to five members. The teams will be set in place within the coming couple of days and will work on a contractual basis.

Benefits & Object

The contractors would decide their recruitment period, and each person would be entitled to a monthly wage of ₹20,000 - ₹25,000, as enlisted under the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act. Dhakane has also mentioned having allocated a budgetary provision of ₹25 lakh for the drive. Apart from providing employment opportunities, the corporation has also made sure to accommodate provisions for their general welfare. As a part of this, separate toilets will be set in place for the squad members.

The PMC's objective behind the move is to "bring the transgender community to the mainstream of public life". This would mark the second such initiative by the PMC to employ transgenders in mainstream professional roles.

Earlier in the month of July, 35 transgenders were appointed to the roles of security guards and green marshals at the PMC Offices on a contractual basis. At the time, the move was adopted to introduce more options for trangenders to live self-reliant life.

Also Read: Towards Inclusivity! Maharashtra Proposes Housing Scheme For Transgender Community

