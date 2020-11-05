Transgenders In Madhya Pradesh To Soon Get Right To Parental Property

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has been working extensively to ensure both long and short term upliftment of the transgender community in the state.

Promotion of mass marriages for transgenders, legal assistance for rights to parental property, financial assistance for sex reassignment surgeries and introducing laws to punish those who address transgenders with derogatory names,are some of the reforms that are being made as part of the state government's transgender policy.

The policy is scheduled to come into force by the end of November.

"With implementation of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, introduced by the Centre in July 2020, the social justice department of MP government will ensure societal change. Soon after election results, the policy will be brought before the cabinet," said Prateek Hajela, Principal Secretary, Social Justice Department, reported Hindustan Times.



Referring to the short term initiatives, Hajela said that steps would be taken to provide them employment opportunities in government offices and also sensitise officials, both police personnel and health workers, about the community.



In the longer run, ensuring the provision of different legal rights would help in instilling a sense of equality in society.



The Principal Secretary also mentioned provision for one-stop centres, pension for persons of above 55 years of age, shelter homes and old-age homes for the community.



"Financial assistance for sex reassignment surgeries in selected government hospitals/medical colleges will be provided to the TG community. To prevent atrocities including trafficking & those related to acceptance, helpline and rehabilitation centre will be started," stated an official document.



"We are keen to introduce the policy and transgender welfare board to give equal rights to the members of the community," said Social Justice Department Minister Prem Singh Patel.



He further added that his department would act as the nodal agency for the implementation of the policy but 17 other departments including home, law, women and child development and health department will form part of the overall plan.



