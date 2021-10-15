All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
A Step Towards Inclusivity! Transgender Persons To Be Included In Ayushman Bharats Revised Healthcare Plan

Image Credits: Wikipedia

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

A Step Towards Inclusivity! Transgender Persons To Be Included In Ayushman Bharat's Revised Healthcare Plan

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  15 Oct 2021 12:21 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The benefit given to the transgender community in the Central Government's health insurance scheme comes under 'Support For Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise' that will include medical support.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Centre's health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, has now widened its ambit and included the transgender community in it as well. The Health Benefit Package or 'HBP 2.2' was revised recently that includes benefits that will support the community, along with covering the costs of sex-change operations and other medical support they may need.

The Government's New 'SMILE' Scheme

A new scheme by the Modi government called 'Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE)' will be applicable to the transgender community. Falling under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY), it will provide the necessary money to cover all the medical expenses, the amount being ₹ 5 lakh per family. This will be used for getting free treatment in all public and empanelled private hospitals.

R Subramanyam, Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary, told The Economic Times, "There are five components of the new scheme- education, health, skill development, rehabilitation and economic linkages. For health, packages are being worked out under Ayushman Bharat for transgenders. This will cover surgeries and medical support required by the transgender persons."

The scheme was rolled out on October 12. Under it, there are two sub-schemes namely Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons and Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons who beg on the streets.

Health Benefit Package 2.2

Ayushman Bharat's revised healthcare plan includes modified rates for radiation oncology procedures, dengue management procedures, acute febrile illness, black fungus, heart catheterisation and many others, along with revising rates for ICU by 100 percent, ICU without ventilator by 136 percent and the like. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed his joy regarding the plan while speaking to the media, stating that it will help hospitals in providing better healthcare to the beneficiaries under this scheme as the regular rates have been revised to improve the infrastructure.

Also Read: Huge Disparities Among States Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, RTI Response Reveals Data


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
LGBTQ+ 
Health Care 
Transgender 
Ayushman Bharat 
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X