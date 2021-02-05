LGBTQ+

In A First, Transgender Woman Elected Gram Panchayat Head In Karnataka

Devika moved to Saligrama around four years ago in search of a livelihood. She was elected as the president of the gram panchayat on Wednesday.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   5 Feb 2021 7:23 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
In A First, Transgender Woman Elected Gram Panchayat Head In Karnataka

Image Credits: The Times Of India

In a first, a transgender woman was elected president of a gram panchayat (GP) unopposed in Mysuru district, Karnataka.

Devika belongs to a scheduled caste community and was elected member of the Saligrama gram panchayat on December 30. She became the president on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old has already selected the key areas where she wants to focus on.

"My priorities are providing quality education and healthcare for locals. I want to improve the local infrastructure through funds available in the GP," said Devika.

The Saligrama GP has 30 members. Devika contested as an independent candidate from ward number 7 which was reserved for SC women.

She did not take the support of any groups or local panels formed by various parties. In total, Devika secured 115 votes, winning by a margin of five votes.

Devika was born and brought up in Chunchanakatte and moved to Saligrama around four years ago in search of a livelihood.

Her journey has not been an easy one. She lost her parents 20 years ago. In Saligrama, she earned a living by collecting money from shops.

Devika thanked the transgender community who came forward in her support during elections.

"It is a proud moment for us all," The Times Of India quoted BA Paramesh, Mysuru zila panchayat, chief executive officer.

He further added that her appointment will send a strong message to all and make democracy more participatory. 'When people from all walks of life will join the democratic process, it will strengthen our institutions,' Paramesh said.

Also Read: Kerala: Trans 'Gender Options' To Be Included In Government Application Forms

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian