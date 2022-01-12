All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Harrowing Act! Tripura Police Asks Transgenders To Strip To Prove Their Gender

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Harrowing Act! Tripura Police Asks Transgenders To 'Strip' To Prove Their Gender

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Tripura,  12 Jan 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The group of four were returning home after a party when police officials cornered and mentally harassed them. They were taken to the West Agartala police station where the horrific ordeal continued.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Four transgender people in Agartala filed a complaint against the Tripura police for being forced to 'strip' to prove their identity. Along with that, they were asked to sign an undertaking stating that they would never 'cross-dress' again and would be arrested if they did.

The group was returning home on January 8 after a party in the state capital when A person posing as a local reporter and police officials cornered them and harassed them for their appearance. They also claim that the police has violated rights given under Section 377 and the Right to Privacy.

'Embarrassing and Hurtful'

Mohini is a professional make-up artist who had attended a DJ party that fateful night with her friends, Sangam, Raj and Tapas. Narrating the incident to The Indian Express, Mohini recalls, "On our way back home around 10:40 pm, four of us were stopped by a person who claimed to be a reporter and a few police officials. They ridiculed our dress code and mentally harassed us by taunting and bullying us."

Later, they were taken to the West Agartala police station, where the female officers forced them to undress, with some male members present there. Not only that, they were denied food and water and were made to sit on the floor. The complaint adds, "The most embarrassing and hurtful incident was that the officials kept our wigs and inner garments at the West Agartala Police Station.

Mental and Emotional Harm

Videos of the brutal act went viral on all social media platforms. Netizens were enraged by it and demanded strict action against the police personnel. Several members of the transgender community gathered at the Agartala Press Club, asking for 'proper justice'.

"Whatever happened to the victims has caused harm to the whole community mentally and emotionally. People have to learn to be more inclusive of non-binary identities of human beings," said LGBTQIA+ activist Sneha Gupta Roy. Advocate Nilanjana Roy is fighting the case for the aggrieved group. She states how the incident is the 'gross denial of human rights. "Cross-dressing can't be considered a crime in any lawsuit. It's a matter of struggle for existence and identity. We will fight all legal battles to get justice," Roy said.

Also Read: Trans Man From Tamil Nadu Asks For Gender-Neutral 'Parent' Tag In Child's Passport


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Transgenders 
Tripura 
Police 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X