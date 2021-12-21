All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
An Inclusive Move! Karnataka Police Invites Application From Transgender Community

Image Credit: Unsplash, Wikipedia

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

An Inclusive Move! Karnataka Police Invites Application From Transgender Community

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  21 Dec 2021 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

In July 2021, Karnataka became the first state to provide a 1 per cent reservation for transgender persons. The State Police has now invited applications from the community in the ongoing recruitment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a first of its kind move from the Karnataka Government, the State Police has invited applications from the transgender community in the ongoing recruitment for appointing special reserve sub-inspectors and Scene Of Crime Officers (SOCOs). People belonging to the marginalized community in Karnataka could apply for four positions in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) as the special reserve Sub-Inspectors, three posts in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as crime scene officers and one position in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB).

Move Lauded By Activists and Advocates

FSL has invited applications to fill in 206 SOCO posts, out of which three are reserved for transgender persons. Aspirants could apply for the position till January 15. A non-profit NGO named Sangama, which works for the rights of transgender people welcomed the notification, and Rajesh Umadevi, the executive director, said, "Other organizations should take a cue as directed by the Court and provide livelihood opportunities for them.

The New Indian Express quoted Senior Advocate BT Venkatesh, "This is the first step in India wherein a government announced equal status for transgender people in its recruitment. The court direction to provide reservation is laudable".


Karnataka: First State To Provide 1% Reservation To Transgender Persons

The move by the state police department came after the state government amended the KCS (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977. The amendment approved one per cent reservation for transgender people. The job notification for transgender persons requires them to mandatorily provide a certificate from the district magistrate to apply for the position. The notification published by the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) mentioned that five of the total 70 posts are reserved for transgender people. The portal is open from December 12 to January 18 for the applicants to apply.


Also Read: Pronounced 'Husband & Husband': Gay Couple Ties Knot For The First Time In Telangana

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Transgender Persons 
Karnataka Police 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X