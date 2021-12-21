An Inclusive Move! Karnataka Police Invites Application From Transgender Community

In a first of its kind move from the Karnataka Government, the State Police has invited applications from the transgender community in the ongoing recruitment for appointing special reserve sub-inspectors and Scene Of Crime Officers (SOCOs). People belonging to the marginalized community in Karnataka could apply for four positions in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) as the special reserve Sub-Inspectors, three posts in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as crime scene officers and one position in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB).

Move Lauded By Activists and Advocates

FSL has invited applications to fill in 206 SOCO posts, out of which three are reserved for transgender persons. Aspirants could apply for the position till January 15. A non-profit NGO named Sangama, which works for the rights of transgender people welcomed the notification, and Rajesh Umadevi, the executive director, said, "Other organizations should take a cue as directed by the Court and provide livelihood opportunities for them.

The New Indian Express quoted Senior Advocate BT Venkatesh, "This is the first step in India wherein a government announced equal status for transgender people in its recruitment. The court direction to provide reservation is laudable".





Karnataka: First State To Provide 1% Reservation To Transgender Persons

The move by the state police department came after the state government amended the KCS (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977. The amendment approved one per cent reservation for transgender people. The job notification for transgender persons requires them to mandatorily provide a certificate from the district magistrate to apply for the position. The notification published by the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) mentioned that five of the total 70 posts are reserved for transgender people. The portal is open from December 12 to January 18 for the applicants to apply.





