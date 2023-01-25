Chhattisgarh: In A First, Transgender Officers In ‘Bastar Fighters’ Force To March In Republic Day Parade

For the first time in history, transgender officers from the Bastar Fighters force of Chhattisgarh police will participate in Thursday’s (January 26) Republic Day parade to be held in Lal Bagh ground, Jagdalpur. State’s chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel will also participate in the Republic Day event.

The Bastar Fighters force is the special unit in the Chhattisgarh Police department deployed in the Maoist-hit areas of Bastar. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bastar, P Sundarraj, mentioned that the third gender’s participation in the Republic Day parade would send a positive message to the region and country, reported ETV Bharat.

The inclusion of transgender personnel will also send a message of equality in society, and the community will be able to join the mainstream. In the parade, the transgender personnel of Bastar Fighters will hold the same position as other officers.

Know More About Bastar Fighters

According to officials, the Chhattisgarh police department recruited nine transgender candidates in August 2022 to be part of the Bastar Fighters unit. The transgender candidates were among 608 others who were selected for the role. Earlier in this recruitment drive, 13 transgender people were already serving in the Bastar Fighters force.

Bastar Fighters is a unit prepared by the state government which came into existence in 2020 intending to provide relief to the local population of Bastar. The officers in the unit are trained at the grass-roots level of Bastar to understand the local areas better to execute operations.

The Bastar Fighters personnel are most highly effective in the Maoist-effected areas as they understand the local terrain, behaviours, and dialects better than any other forces. In the past few years, the unit has been effective in combating the Maoist menace. The government has now taken a historical step to include transgender officers in the Republic Day event. The inclusive step has sent a positive message in the region and will help transgender join mainstream society.

