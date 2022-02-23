All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Smashing Stereotypes! This Inclusive Cafe In Raipur Hires Only Transgenders And Differently-Abled People

Image Credits: Priyank Patel

LGBTQ+

'Smashing Stereotypes!' This Inclusive Cafe In Raipur Hires Only Transgenders And Differently-Abled People

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Chhattisgarh,  23 Feb 2022 9:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

With the vision of hiring people from marginalised communities to make them empowered and economically confident on their own, Café Nukkad-'The ChaiTastic Teafe' was started in 2013.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Priyank Patel's experience with the marginalised community and the disparity in Indian society forced him to commit himself to think upon the need for social change and be sufficiently equipped to help someone in dire need. He was always open to working for challenges, and the habit gave him a lot of learning for future projects.

Ten years back in 2012, he discovered an instant need for an engaging community space that motivates the most neglected people of society. He brainstormed it for a few months and ended up with the idea of a 'Chai café' that will utilise and encourage the society's marginalised part. With the vision of hiring such people to make them empowered and economically confident on their own, Café Nukkad- 'The ChaiTastic Teafe' was started in 2013.

Located in Chhattisgarh's capital city of Raipur, café Nukkad has been actively involving, utilising and empowering people of the transgender, dwarfs, deaf and learning-disabled communities for the past eight years.

After working for three years with speech-impaired people, Nukkad started hiring transgender people in 2017.

"It was way challenging and took six months to convince them to join Nukkad," Priyank, founder of the cafe, told The Logical Indian.

After joining, they were groomed on etiquette and had outraged society's myths about their working methods.

Now the people celebrate their days with them, and they feel economic independence and respect in society," Priyank pointed out.

Breaking Society's Stigma

The entrepreneur believes the notable achievement of working with trans people is that it is imperative to break society's stigma about them and said Nukkad had proven it by employing them and retaining them successfully.

Besides helping the marginalised community, the cafe is known for its artistic ambience social experiments like Tea & Tones-an initiative where guests can share their writings or interact with socially influential personalities, and digital detox-where one can get a discount by submitting your cell phones while relaxing, Gyaan Daan for book exchange and anti-depression movement 'Bol Do' that provides vocal assistance for people who want to vent out. It also has initiated sessions for discussion and debate about social taboos.

In addition, it puts efforts into creating a hassle-free experience for the consumers like setting sign language in the menu, developing sign codes for dishes and creating free sign language workshops, gender sensitisation workshops and numerous initiatives to make it more engaging and acceptive.

With delicious food, soothing aesthetic decor, and city spirit, Nukkad is crafted with passion and love.

Inclusive Place

"We do not consider Nukkad as just another cafe, but an inclusive place which is like extended home where people from all walks of life come over have a cup of chai and talk about their ideas, life issues and socialise. We currently serve more than 20 varieties of chai. From the Nukkad Favourite Masala Chai to Ginger Coffee, we also have a wide range of delectable finger food," Priyank explained.

Currently, Nukkad Tea Cafe has four outlets in two cities and has so far employed and empowered over 200 transgender community members, the hearing impaired, people with learning disabilities and trafficking survivors.

"Other than employing them, the café also grooms them on basic skills to help them grow in all aspects of life. Families who were earlier worried about their future now have hope and have a sense of pride," he said.

Recruitment and Training at the cafe are person-centric and customised. The recruitment policy has primarily two judging parameters, commitment for the cause and aspirations to attain professionalism.

In 2020, Nukkad received the National Award for the Best employer for creating an inclusive work environment. It has also bagged the prestigious Helen Keller Award.

"All our achievements prove that everything is possible if we open our hearts and give an equal chance to everyone," Priyank said.

"Extend your support and be ready to create inclusively, process-centric systems which work for the upliftment and empowerment of the marginalised communities. Make friends in different communities, and it helps diminish the gap," he said.

Also Read: 10-Yr-Old From Kerala Enters India Book Of Records, Plays Tabla For Longest Duration

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Inclusive Cafe 
Transgenders 
Nukkad Cafe 
Differently-Abled People 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X