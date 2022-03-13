Love Knows No Odds! Telangana Man Ties Knot With Transgender Partner In Presence Of Family, Friends

A couple from Yellandu city of Telangana is breaking all the odds in love, as a man and a transgender woman married, proving that love can transcend all barriers. The couple fell in love some three years ago and finally performed all the rituals of a marriage.

Gudepu Rupesh, a daily wage worker from Bhupalpally district, is said to have fallen in love with transgender Revathi alias Akhila of Anamtogu village in Allapalli Mandal in Kothagudem district.

Convinced Families With Determination

The couple, some time back, rented a house at Station Basti in Yellandhu and began living together. After convincing their families about their true love and determination to become man and wife, both tied the knot in the presence of family, relatives and friends, reported Telangana Today.

The wedding took place in Yellandu's Station Basti area on Friday in front of their family members, relatives, and friends, much to the delight of many. Rupesh told the media that their acquaintance turned into love, and after cohabitation, they decided to make their relationship permanent. They persuaded their family members and married with their permission, he explained. The wedding drew many transgender people from the districts of Khammam, Warangal, Bhuplapally, and Kothagudem.

LGBTQI+ Rights In India

Transgender people in India are now allowed to change their legal gender after undergoing sex reassignment surgery, thanks to legislation passed in 2019. They also have the constitutional right to register as a third gender.

In India, there are approximately 4,80,000 transgender people. In recent years, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights have advanced rapidly. However, Indian LGBT citizens continue to face social and legal challenges that non-LGBT people do not meet.

The country has repealed colonial-era laws that directly discriminated against homosexual and transgender identities and explicitly interpreted Article 15 of the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. However, many legal safeguards, such as same-sex marriage, have been omitted.

