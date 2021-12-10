TATA Group Takes Lead! Health Insurance Policy For LGBTQ Employees

TATA Consumer Products ongoing commitment to a better inclusive and diverse workplace has surpassed another milestone by extending its health insurance policy to cover the partners of their employees belonging to the LGBTQ Community. The new move from the company's end has been effective since December 1, 2021. TATA Consumer Products Limited has more than 2,900 employees, and a significant majority of 2000 is in India. TCPL has become the second company under the umbrella of TATA Group to have an all-inclusive human resource (HR) policy for its LGBTQ employees.

Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO of Tata Consumer Products, said, "We are happy to extend medical insurance cover to partners of our LGBTQ employees and remain confident that this will foster better engagement, keeping our people at the centre of our business. A progressive work culture that respects and embraces differences among people will always bring out the best in employees, thereby enabling them to perform better", Business Standard reported. He also mentioned that the company had always believed in celebrating diversity amongst its employees.

Previous Initiatives For LGBTQ

In 2019, TATA Steel had initiated a policy in which all the LGBTQ could disclose their partners' identities and avail themselves of the HR benefits from the company. With this step, TATA Steel had become the first Indian company to introduce a one-of-its-kind policy in India. Moreover, in a recent inclusive step by the TATA Group, the West Bokaro Division of TATA Steel took 14 Transgender persons onboard as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators at its mines.

Such inclusive measures from conglomerates like the TATA Group spread awareness, enable acceptability and promote equal employment opportunities to people from the marginalized community. Moreover, a dynamic and diverse work environment enhances the efficiency of the employees and yields better results.

