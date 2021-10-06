All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Work In Progress! Better Rules For Police Conduct With LGBTQIA, TN Govt Tells HC

Image Credit: The Indian Express

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Work In Progress! Better Rules For Police Conduct With LGBTQIA, TN Govt Tells HC

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  6 Oct 2021 10:17 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-06T15:50:12+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu government is working to bring amendments to police conduct rules to punish personnel who harass members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the state government has informed the Madras high court.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The state Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government has told the Madras High Court that the government is working on framing rules to check Police conduct with the LGBTQIA community. The High Court heard the plea of a same-sex couple for alleged harassment at the hands of Police personnel.

The Judge also directed the Tamil Nadu Judicial Academy to file a report regarding the steps taken to sensitize the conduct of judicial officers. He also mentioned that if a member of the LGBTQIA community is elevated to the position of a Judge in the High Court, it would have a huge impact.

Justice Had Suggested Changes To The Medical Commission

India Today reported that the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) had recommended amendments to the Police conduct rules, and the development was conveyed to the sitting Judge. The Court had also mentioned that insensitive reporting from Media's side targeting people from the LGBTQ community could not be normalized.

Previously, the Justice had also suggested to the National Medical Commission to modify the curriculum for medical education so that the new generation doctors do not resort to a sex-conversion therapy with a notion that there is a cure for gender and sexual orientation. However, the National Medical Commission had informed the Court that it was busy with the NEET exam and needed time to modify and think about the changes in the medical curriculum.

Several Complaints About Police Harassment

In early September, the Madras High Court had issued directions for the Tamil Nadu government to amend the rules for Police conduct with people belonging to the LGBTQIA community. The Court had asked for punishable action against the personnel who subject people from the marginalized community to any mental or physical harassment. The directions from the Court's end came after several complaints of the Police harassing members from the LGBTQIA Community and the NGO supporting them.

Also Read: Contaminated Water In Karnataka Village Kills 3, Infects Over 50; Govt Announces Ex-Gratia For Deceaseds' Families

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Madras HC 
Tamil Nadu Govt 
LGBTQIA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X