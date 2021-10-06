Work In Progress! Better Rules For Police Conduct With LGBTQIA, TN Govt Tells HC

The state Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government has told the Madras High Court that the government is working on framing rules to check Police conduct with the LGBTQIA community. The High Court heard the plea of a same-sex couple for alleged harassment at the hands of Police personnel.

The Judge also directed the Tamil Nadu Judicial Academy to file a report regarding the steps taken to sensitize the conduct of judicial officers. He also mentioned that if a member of the LGBTQIA community is elevated to the position of a Judge in the High Court, it would have a huge impact.

Justice Had Suggested Changes To The Medical Commission

India Today reported that the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) had recommended amendments to the Police conduct rules, and the development was conveyed to the sitting Judge. The Court had also mentioned that insensitive reporting from Media's side targeting people from the LGBTQ community could not be normalized.

Previously, the Justice had also suggested to the National Medical Commission to modify the curriculum for medical education so that the new generation doctors do not resort to a sex-conversion therapy with a notion that there is a cure for gender and sexual orientation. However, the National Medical Commission had informed the Court that it was busy with the NEET exam and needed time to modify and think about the changes in the medical curriculum.

Several Complaints About Police Harassment

In early September, the Madras High Court had issued directions for the Tamil Nadu government to amend the rules for Police conduct with people belonging to the LGBTQIA community. The Court had asked for punishable action against the personnel who subject people from the marginalized community to any mental or physical harassment. The directions from the Court's end came after several complaints of the Police harassing members from the LGBTQIA Community and the NGO supporting them.

