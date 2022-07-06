Tamil Nadu Gets Its First Publication, Film Company By And For Trans People In Madurai

In a first, a transgender publication company and a transgender film company were opened at E2E2 Road of Narimedu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Tuesday, July 5. An upgraded transgender library was also opened on the same premises.

Priya Babu, the Director of the Transgender Resource Centre, inaugurated the company on November 1, 2020.



The library comprises more than 200 books and over 10,000 news collections, staying up to date with every governmental order and Supreme Court judgements passed on the trans community.



Through the trans publication, books written by transgender persons and trans literature will be published.



The library is bundled with rows of bookshelves and resources of several genres covered by trans authors. Being an author herself, Priya has widely contributed to the representation of the trans community in her publications, The Print reported.



"Many transgender people are interested in writing but not authoring books because of the confusion among the community about the acceptance of their works by other publications," she said, according to The New Indian Express.

Promoting Films On Transgender Community

In addition, Priya said they are planning to promote films about transgender individuals. She added that they are planning to shoot a transgender film, 'Ariagandi' (story of a transgender person named Arigandi who lived at a Jamin 400 years ago) with a focus on the lives of transgender persons.



"It would be the first transgender historical film, and it will be directed by me," she pointed out.



The work for the first short film by the company is set to begin by July 10 and is expected to be released by August.



As their next big step, the company has launched its own online magazine, "Trans News", for the students to access the publications remotely.

Also Read: In A First, Berlin Mosque Flies Rainbow Flag In Support Of LGBTQ Community, Triggers Mixed Reactions