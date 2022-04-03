'Progressive Leap'! NCP MP Supriya Sule Introduces Bill To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage

All section
Caste discrimination
LGBTQ+
India,  3 April 2022 9:27 AM GMT

Sule introduced the private member's bill to give the LGBTQIA+ community in India the right to get married, which is still denied despite homosexuality being decriminalised.

Supriya Sule, MP of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), introduced a bill to give marital rights to the LGBTQIA+ community. It proposes an amendment to the already-existent Special Marriages Act, 1954, where a provision will be added after Section 4 of the legislation.

What Sule introduced is called a 'Private Member's Bill.' It is a law proposed by any MP who does not hold the position of a minister. While government Bills can be introduced and discussed on any day of the week, a member Bill can only be spoken about on Fridays. Only 14 such Bills have been consulted and passed in the Indian parliament.

'Much Needed, Progressive Leap Forward'

It has been years since the archaic Section 377 was decriminalised, giving dignity to the country's LGBTQIA+ community by legalising their relationship. However, India does not have a law that allows marriages between community members.

"In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the draconian Section 377. Through this landmark judgment, homosexuality was effectively decriminalised. While this was a much needed, progressive leap forward, LGBTQIA+ individuals still face discrimination and social stigma within society," tweeted Supriya Sule. Further, she added that this would ensure Articles 14 and 21 are upheld, and the community is given the dignity they deserve.

According to The Quint, the proposal also includes an amendment to Section 15 of the act, where the words 'husband or wife' can be replaced with 'spouse' to make it more inclusive.

Along with Sule, a DMK MP named DNV Senthilkumar S also introduced a Private Member's Bill that provided necessary rights to the LGBTQIA+ individuals in India. Even today, marriage continues to be only for heterosexuals. While Section 377 ceases to exist, same-sex couples in the country are still waiting for the day when the government and the law will pass laws that will stop any discrimination they face.

Also Read: Manipal Hospitals Offers Exclusive, Cost-Effective Teleconsultation Services For Trans Community


