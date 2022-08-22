All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Towards Equality! Singapore Decriminalises Gay Sex, Still Excludes Them From Constitution Definition Of Marriage

Image Credits: Unsplash and Prime Minister's Office

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards Equality! Singapore Decriminalises Gay Sex, Still Excludes Them From Constitution Definition Of Marriage

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  22 Aug 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In a landmark move, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the country has decided to repeal the law that criminalises gay sex. Many activists and the LGBTQ community of the country rejoice over the decision.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Adopted from the British colonial era, section 377A of Singapore's penal code made sex between men illegal with imprisonment of up to two years. For a long time now, gay rights activists and the LGBTQIA+ community have struggled to get rid of the draconian law, but it had only led to unsuccessful legal battles.

In the light of the recent announcement made by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the country will now welcome the decision to repeal Section 377A of the penal code. However, the law only decriminalises gay sex and would not identify gay marriage under the constitutionally accepted definition of marriage.

Welcoming An Inclusive And Modern Culture

Among the most commonly argued statements by gay rights campaigners was that the colonial-era law ran in conflict with the city-state's modern and vibrant culture. After multiple unsuccessful legal attempts to strike down the law, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement to repeal the law was seen across as a hopeful move.

During the annual national day rally speech, Lee addressed the widespread crowd and asked them if "Sex between men in private be a criminal offence?". He said that the Singaporean society, with its young and open-minded people, was becoming more accepting of the homosexual community, which made him believe that it was the right decision to make. Lee had not specified when exactly Section 377A would be repealed, but the speech has been viewed as a positive change toward a more accepting and inclusive community.

Earlier, the law criminalised gay relations, with offenders having to face a jail term of up to two years. The law does not talk about sexual relations between women or other genders, and there have been no known convictions of sex between consenting adult males for over decades in Singapore. They believe that the move would enable many gay folks to finally heal from all the bullying, rejection, and harassment they had to face due to their identity. Adding on to it, they said that "For those that long for a more equal and inclusive Singapore, repeal signifies that change is indeed possible".

However, the repeal in itself has limited itself to simply decriminalising gay sex and fails to identify LGBTQ marriage within the constitutionally accepted meaning of marriage. The statement added that ruling out same-sex marriage would further perpetuate discrimination and would continue to hold back the community from achieving the desired equality.

Resistance Against The Repeal

Before Singapore, India had scrapped the colonial-era ban on gay sex in 2018. Recently even Thailand has been moving closer to legalising homosexual relations. Singapore has become the latest country in Asia to ensure that equal rights are accessible to the LGBTQ community.

However, this decision was not devoid of challenges. Multiple religious groups, including Muslims, Catholics and some Protestants, resisted the decision to repeal the law. A report by the NDTV had said that an alliance of more than 80 Protestant churches in Singapore had warned against the removal of the law, which they considered a "marker for many social and moral considerations". Following the government's announcement on August 21, the alliance expressed strong disappointment and called it an "extremely regrettable decision which will have a profound impact on the culture that our children and future generations of Singaporeans live in".

Lee was able to douse the situation to an extent by expressing the government's continued support for the traditional definition of marriage. He mentioned in his speech that marriage would continue to be a system between a man and a woman, and children would continue to be raised within these traditional systems of families. Through this means, the government has attempted to repeal Section 377A in a controlled and careful manner.

Also Read: Moral Panic For LGBTQ+ Members In Mid 20th Century: What Was 'Lavender Scare' Movement In US?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Singapore PM 
Homosexuality 
LGBTQ+ Community 
LGBTQ+ 
Singapore 

Must Reads

This Viral Video Shows Indian Soldier Shooting Back At Stone Pelter In Kashmir? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Has Govt Decided To Privatise All Public Sector Banks Except SBI? No, Viral Claim By Zee News Is Misleading!
Art Therapy: Specially Abled Children, Women At Maharashtra's Care Home Mould Clay Ganesha's For Upcoming Ganpati Festival
Collective Action Of Schools, Teachers, Parents: Know How This NGO Is Leveraging Early Childhood Education
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X