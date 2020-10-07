Serbia's First Gay Prime Minister Gets Second Term After Landslide Win

Serbia's President on Monday, October 6, tasked the current Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, to form the government for the second term.



At a press conference, Aleksandar Vucic said that Brnabic, the country's first female and openly gay prime minister had fought for Serbia's interests during her term in office.



"Brnabic didn't use her term of office to benefit foreign or local power centers, she just fought for the interests of this country," said Vucic who is also the leader of the Serbian Progressive Party and holds the ultimate power behind the administration, reported Bloomberg.

¡Última Hora! Ana Brnabic, primera ministra abiertamente lesbiana, vuelve a ganar por mayoria absoluta las elecciones en Serbia 🇷🇸🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/aa5maTmGgX — Igualdad LGBT 🏳️‍🌈 (@IgualdadLGBT) October 7, 2020

Vucic added that he asked Brnabic to choose half of the new cabinet but mentioned that women may make up half of the appointments.



"The new government will have three main goals, namely to strengthen the country in the fields of the economy, health, and defence," said Vucic.



Brnabic, a graduate of the University of Hull in England, is the Balkan nation's first gay PM and first female PM.



Brnabic was a surprise choice for premier in 2017 when Vucic gave up the post to become President. Initial negativity in the traditionally conservative Serbian society soon subsided as the powerful President strongly endorsed her as a non-partisan, UK-educated leader.



Also Read: US Woman Who Was Trolled As 'Too Ugly' Posts Selfie Every Day For One Year, Wins Hearts