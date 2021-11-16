Historic Step! Saurabh Kirpal Set To Become First Openly Gay Judge Of Delhi High Court

All section
Image Credit: Twitter/ Saurabh Kripal

LGBTQ+
16 Nov 2021

Headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, the Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal to elevate Kirpal. ​Kirpal's name has reportedly been sent to the government, repeatedly, but delay in recommending his name has often been attributed to his sexual orientation

In a historic move, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended Saurabh Kirpal, a self-professed gay, as a judge to the Delhi High court. The decision was taken by the SC collegium led by CJI NV Ramana last week.

According to Economic Times, Kirpal's recommendation had a fair share of twists and turns. His name was in the reckoning for a judge post since 2017 but was stalled due to his sexual orientation.

Elevation Stalled Four Times

Kirpal has openly spoken about his sexual orientation, and the collegium deferred taking a call on his elevation at least four times despite the HC's recommendation. When it did it, the Centre seemed reluctant to give its approval. The collegium recommendation this time, since it is a reiteration, should clear the way for his appointment as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

Kirpal's elevation to this post will open avenues for LGBT advocates to the country's constitutional court and also curb social prejudices against them.

Saurabh Kirpal has also worked as a junior lawyer under the guidance of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. He is an alumnus of several prestigious universities such as Cambridge and Oxford University. He is known for his acumen and work ethic in the legal circle. He has supported the cause of the LGBT community. He was also one of the critical petitioners to have Article 377 of the Indian Penal Code revoked.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Bans Stalls Selling Non-Vegetarian Food Along Public Roads

