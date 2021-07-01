France Legalises Fertility Treatment For Lesbian Couples, Single Women

French Parliament on Tuesday, June 29, voted overwhelmingly in favour of extending In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) rights to lesbians and single women in the country. With this revolutionary decision, such individuals will be able to access fertility treatment.

Under current laws, only heterosexual couples could legally access such medical treatments. Reports have pointed out that lesbians or single women who wanted to use the method that involves using donor sperm had to travel to a neighbouring country.

The draft law had 326 votes cast in support, whereas 115 were cast against it.

Many EU Countries Already Give This Right To Women

In France, medically assisted fertilisation has been a topic of heated debate and demonstrations by groups opposed to this extension. After the historic decision by the lower house of France, the country is now in line with ten other EU (European Union) countries and the UK where there is no discrimination between heterosexual couples and same-sex couples or couples and single women in reproductive laws.

The other countries with similar provisions in the EU are Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Belgium and Spain.

French Gay Rights Campaigners Celebrate The Step

The much wider bio-ethics law was brought by the French President Emmanuel Macron's government. LGBTQ+ activists have been increasingly campaigning for this expansion. The struggle received massive encouragement when same-sex marriage was legalised in France in 2013.



"We are satisfied that this is getting done, but this has been a painful birth," Matthieu Gatipon, spokesperson of the Inter-LGBT association said expressing that the bill had taken very long to become a reality, reported by Euro News.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said authorities are trying to implement this law as soon as possible. He hopes that the first pregnancy under the new law would take place by the end of the year.

The conservative majority Senate repeatedly rejected the law. But, after two years of debate, the lower house, which has Macron's Centrist party in the majority, voted in favour of the bill.

