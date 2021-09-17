Noteworthy! Nisha Rao Enrolls As First Transgender Student In Karachi University

Nisha Rao ran away from her home in Lahore and landed in Karachi, where she had to resort to beggary for survival. She collected alms for several years and used them to pay for her law classes. In 2020, she earned her law license and became a member of the Karachi Bar Association. In 2021, she became the first transgender person to secure admission to the M Phil programme at Karachi University. According to the University's Public Relation Office, Rao becomes the first transgender person to avail admission in any course at the University.

Hopes To Inspire People From The Community

One of Pakistan's most prestigious universities opened applications for people belonging to the Transgender community only recently. According to the Instagram post of an NGO named Trans Pride Society that was found by Nisha, "A momentous day! Nisha Rao, Founder and President of Trans Pride Society, was admitted to the University of Karachi for their Master of Laws Program (LLM)". Rao hopes to inspire the people from her community to work hard to achieve their goals with steadfast faith, even if they had faced persistent opposition in the past as she did.









Would Provide 'Institutional Support'

According to the Pakistani daily Dawn, the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) held a meeting to evaluate Rao's application and then agreed to admit her. The Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University, Dr Khalid Iraqi, said that the University does not have policies to facilitate transgender students.

Still, he mentioned that they would provide 'institutional support' to facilitate her journey in every way possible. The University mentioned that they had not granted any scholarship to Rao because there are no policies for people belonging to the transgender community.

As per the Higher Education Commission, an LLM is equivalent to an MPhil degree and is a two-year course.

