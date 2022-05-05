Novel Initiative! This Chennai Based NGO Provides Free Hepatitis Vaccines For Transgenders

A Chennai based social organisation has joined hands with a hospital to provide a free Hepatitis B vaccine for transgender people. In a statement, the NGO, 'Thozhi' said it has been working among the transgender community for many years and is now associating with the SIMS hospital to provide Hepatitis B vaccine to these people to prevent them from contracting a disease that can turn fatal in many cases.

According to Business Insider India, the drive, which aims to provide vaccines to 1000 transgender people, began on May 1 and will continue till May 5.

Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver illness caused by the Hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can turn chronic and persist for over six months. It leads to liver failure, cancer in the liver, and liver cirrhosis that can last a lifetime.

Awareness Campaigns Among Students

The SIMS hospital authorities said that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns about Hepatitis B, especially among the school and college students.



"We are planning to conduct a Hepatitis B awareness campaign among students from schools and colleges," Dr Raju Sivaswamy of SIMS hospital said.



He added that such vaccines are usually given to children, but adults require one or two booster shots, The Times of India reported.



Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender, artist and public speaker, said, "This is a novel initiative by 'Thozhi' for the marginalised trans community. I wholeheartedly appreciate the initiative of the SIMS hospital management along with the NGO for the noble endeavour."

