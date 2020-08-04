National Human Rights Commission Seeks Action Taken Report From States On Transgenders

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday, July 2, sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories of India over the situation of transgenders amid the pandemic.

The Commission issued the order seeking a report on a petition filed by lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

The lawyer raised concern regarding the survival of the transgender community during the coronavirus induced lockdown, how they have been deprived of basic necessities of life and the way they have fallen prey to state government's laxity and carelessness.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the transgenders in the country have been suffering immensely but silently, Tripathy said in his petition, reported ANI.

"Performance of dances or doing or running a small business has become impossible for them. The source of livelihood has been stopped completely and the State has done nothing for their survival," the plea read.

It further added that all the states and Union Territories have failed to implement the decision of the Supreme Court of India Judgement in NALSA case related to the transgenders.



"With social ostracisation and different attitude for this community these people live in unhygienic condition. No house and toilet under Central/State Scheme has been allotted to them, the plea mentioned.

"They have been deprived of the right to food, potable water, medical care, livelihood, primary education, health care, etc. The government officials remain a mute spectator of the situation," it added.

There have been several media reports that have pointed out that the community has been forced to live in poor working conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak where they have do not have access to accommodation that warrants social distancing or source of income during the time of crisis.

