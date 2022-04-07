All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Inclusive Move! Mumbai Opens Its First Transgender Toilet In Goregaon

Image Credit: Twitter/ANI, Times Of India

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Inclusive Move! Mumbai Opens Its First Transgender Toilet In Goregaon

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  7 April 2022 10:37 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-07T16:10:57+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The toilet is the first of its kind and is set up by Saarthi Foundation, an NGO working towards uplifting the underprivileged sections of society in the health and education sector.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what could be termed a major relief for members of the transgender community, a special public toilet has been opened exclusively for people belonging to the third gender in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Built in the Omble garden at Aarey in Goregaon, the toilet is the first of its kind and is set up by Saarthi Foundation, an NGO working towards uplifting the underprivileged sections of society in the health and education sector.

The move is meant to provide safe space to transgenders and prevent gender discrimination against them, India Today reported.

Community Urges For More Such Facilities

Speaking to ANI, one member of the transgender community expressed his delight after the toilet was made operational but urged the government to come up with more such facilities.

"A public toilet designed for the transgender community has come up in the Goregaon area. We request the government to construct more toilets like this one in other city areas, Manju said.

Transgender people are often neglected and looked down upon in society, marking unending suffering. They are constantly fighting for their fundamental rights and existence, including the right to safe hygiene and sanitation.

Under the Supreme Court's NALSA judgement and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights Act), 2019, there is a need to provide basic facilities for the third gender community in the state, including the right to vote and education.

Besides, they are also entitled to clean and safe toilet facilities. Though some companies have introduced the concept of gender-neutral washrooms, it has not yet gone public.

Often felt unwelcomed in public washrooms, this move of introducing the city's first transgender toilet will boost the confidence of the third gender community.

Also Read: Meet These Top Indian Ecopreneurs Who Are Making Money & Helping Environment At The Same Time

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Transgender Toilet 
Mumbai Transgender Toilet 
LGBTQ 
Mumbai transgenders 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X