Inclusive Move! Mumbai Opens Its First Transgender Toilet In Goregaon

In what could be termed a major relief for members of the transgender community, a special public toilet has been opened exclusively for people belonging to the third gender in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Built in the Omble garden at Aarey in Goregaon, the toilet is the first of its kind and is set up by Saarthi Foundation, an NGO working towards uplifting the underprivileged sections of society in the health and education sector.



The move is meant to provide safe space to transgenders and prevent gender discrimination against them, India Today reported.

Community Urges For More Such Facilities

Speaking to ANI, one member of the transgender community expressed his delight after the toilet was made operational but urged the government to come up with more such facilities.



"A public toilet designed for the transgender community has come up in the Goregaon area. We request the government to construct more toilets like this one in other city areas, Manju said.

Mumbai | A public toilet designed for the transgender community has come up in the Goregaon area



We request the government to construct more toilets like this one in other areas of the city, says Manju. pic.twitter.com/FrBZpjxEAp — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Transgender people are often neglected and looked down upon in society, marking unending suffering. They are constantly fighting for their fundamental rights and existence, including the right to safe hygiene and sanitation.



Under the Supreme Court's NALSA judgement and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights Act), 2019, there is a need to provide basic facilities for the third gender community in the state, including the right to vote and education.



Besides, they are also entitled to clean and safe toilet facilities. Though some companies have introduced the concept of gender-neutral washrooms, it has not yet gone public.



Often felt unwelcomed in public washrooms, this move of introducing the city's first transgender toilet will boost the confidence of the third gender community.

Also Read: Meet These Top Indian Ecopreneurs Who Are Making Money & Helping Environment At The Same Time