Meet Saurav Kittu Tank, India's First Transgender To Climb Virgin Peak In Himachal

Saurav, a member of the LGBTQA community has become the first transgender to climb the 6,000-meter high Virgin Peak in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   9 Oct 2020 9:48 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credits: NDTV

Saurav Kittu Tank, a transgender from Madhya Pradesh has become the first transgender to climb the 6,000-meter high Virgin Peak in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.

Saurav is also India's first transgender to have participated in the Permit Mountain Expedition by the IMF (Indian Mounting Federation), reported The Pioneer.

Coach Megha Parmar and mountaineer Shobhit Sharma accompanied the young climber. Braving all odds Saourav climebd Spiti Valley's Virgin Peak with tempreature as low as -15 degrees to achieve this feat.

Kajal Mangalmukhi, founder of Mangalmukhi Transgender Welfare Association, Chandigarh has looked after Saurav since he was abandoned by his parents.

"We're all so proud of Saurav's achievement. He is a very special boy who always wanted to pursue something extraordinary. Today he reached the 6,000 meters peak in Spiti valley and raised a flag from the mountain top. I feel very happy," she told ANI.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Saurav Kittu Tank for the achievement.

