Meet Dakshayani, Tamil Nadu's First-Ever Transwoman Panchayat Secretary

In a first, a transwoman has been appointed as the panchayat secretary in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. Dakshayani, who as a male named Chandanraj, was made panchayat secretary in 2010. However, he resigned from his job owing to the mental distress he was experiencing due to his sexual identity.

On March 24, 2022, six years after a sex-change surgery, the 30-year-old was appointed as the state's first-ever transwoman panchayat secretary in Kodiveli panchayat.

Societal Obligations

A diploma holder, Dakshayini, was the secretary of Annampedu panchayat under Poonamallee union from 2010-2015. Her father had left them when she was just four, and due to societal pressures, she continued as a male.



"I was aware of the body transformation I was experiencing in my teenage. But I couldn't express it to anyone. I used to live like a boy in weekdays. I would wear a sari during weekends and live the way I wished to. Slowly it got too much and I decided to run away from home and become a transwoman," Dakshayani told The Times of India.

From 2015, she travelled to Mumbai, Nepal, and returned to Chennai. "I worked as a temple priest and did odd jobs. My transgender community supported me and helped me undertake the sex-change surgery at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in 2016," she added.



In 2020, a family friend spotted her and wanted to reconnect her with her family. "I didn't expect they would accept me. I learned that my father had passed away. My younger brother became an AC mechanic. My mother was supportive of me and that gave me the courage to reapply for this job," she said.

Reinstated On Compassionate Grounds

Dakshayani wrote to the government to regularise the long absence from work and reinstate her. She met several government officials and petitioned them, after which she was reinstated on compassionate grounds.



The transwoman said this was a proud moment for the entire community. She hoped this would open many job opportunities to other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

