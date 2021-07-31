LGBTQ+

Meet Ankani Biswas, First Transgender Advocate To Be Empanelled In West Bengal Legal Services Authority

"It's a very big day for me. I hope this will inspire many other transgenders to reach newer milestones," Biswas said to the media.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   31 July 2021 6:11 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: TV 9 Bangla

Ankani Biswas has scripted history by becoming the first transgender advocate in the West Bengal Legal Services Authority. The decision was taken by Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal who is also the Patron-in-Chief and Executive Chairman

Biswas will be the first transgender person to be empanelled as a lawyer in the panel of the Legal Services Authority, reported LiveLaw. "The Acting Chief Justice, who is the patron-in-chief and executive chairman of West Bengal State Legal Services Authority, approved the empanelment of Ankani Biswas alias Ankan on Wednesday," said Raju Mukherjee, member secretary of West Bengal Legal Services Authority.

'A Very Big Day For Me'

"It's a very big day for me. I hope this will inspire many other transgenders to reach newer milestones," said Biswas, who graduated from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhari Law College, reported NDTV.

He has fought many cases for members of the LGBTQ community. The advocate also said that he had to overcome struggles and insults over the years to be able to pursue his profession.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had declared that transgenders would henceforth be treated as the third gender. It also gave them the right to self-identification as male, female or third gender. Biswas enrolled with the Bar Council of Bengal, is a practicing advocate at the Calcutta High Court. He is preparing for exams for recruitment to the post of Assistant Registrar in the High Court.

