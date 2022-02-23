All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Conversion Therapy To Cure LGBTQIA Persons Banned In India, Says Medical Council

Image Credit: Unsplash

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Conversion Therapy To 'Cure' LGBTQIA Persons Banned In India, Says Medical Council

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  23 Feb 2022 12:57 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The National Medical Commission has urged that appropriate action should be taken against the medical professionals who undertake the illegal practice of conversion therapy to 'cure' persons from the LGBTQIA community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The National Medical Commission told the Madras High Court that illegal conversion therapies had been banned in India. Therefore, any medical professional who undertakes conversion therapies for the LGBTQIA community to 'cure' them for their sexuality or gender preferences should be punished by law. The High Court heard a plea from a lesbian couple who had sought protection against harassment from police officials.

Action Against Medical Misconduct

The High Court bench, led by Justice A Venkatesh recently passed an order in which it also published a Tamil glossary of LGBTQIA+ terms prepared by queer communities and individuals. In this order, the HC also recorded the submission by the medical council, The News Minute quoted. The High Court noted that the medical body had made an introductory remark for 'conversion therapies' regarded as medical misconduct. Moreover, the Court further emphasized that the medical expert committee 'had made it very clear' that attempt or intervention to change the sexual orientation, or the gender identity of an individual "should be construed as a professional misconduct on the part of the medical professionals". Thus, the state medical council can take a call for any medical professional's misconduct if the need so arises.

Amendment For Protection Against Police Harassment

While the case hearings were going on in the High Court, the Tamil Nadu government introduced an amendment that made the harassment of LGBTQIA persons an act punishable by law. After the amendment of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers' Conduct Rules 1964 to include a new rule — 24 C, which states that police personnel must not harass the people from the community or those working for their well-being.

Also Read: Inclusivity At Workplaces: P&G Extends Medical, Workplace Benefits To LGBTQ Employees

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Conversion Therapy 
medical misconduct 
LGBTQIA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X