Conversion Therapy To 'Cure' LGBTQIA Persons Banned In India, Says Medical Council

The National Medical Commission told the Madras High Court that illegal conversion therapies had been banned in India. Therefore, any medical professional who undertakes conversion therapies for the LGBTQIA community to 'cure' them for their sexuality or gender preferences should be punished by law. The High Court heard a plea from a lesbian couple who had sought protection against harassment from police officials.

Action Against Medical Misconduct

The High Court bench, led by Justice A Venkatesh recently passed an order in which it also published a Tamil glossary of LGBTQIA+ terms prepared by queer communities and individuals. In this order, the HC also recorded the submission by the medical council, The News Minute quoted. The High Court noted that the medical body had made an introductory remark for 'conversion therapies' regarded as medical misconduct. Moreover, the Court further emphasized that the medical expert committee 'had made it very clear' that attempt or intervention to change the sexual orientation, or the gender identity of an individual "should be construed as a professional misconduct on the part of the medical professionals". Thus, the state medical council can take a call for any medical professional's misconduct if the need so arises.

Amendment For Protection Against Police Harassment

While the case hearings were going on in the High Court, the Tamil Nadu government introduced an amendment that made the harassment of LGBTQIA persons an act punishable by law. After the amendment of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers' Conduct Rules 1964 to include a new rule — 24 C, which states that police personnel must not harass the people from the community or those working for their well-being.

