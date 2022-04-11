Bishesh Huirem Becomes First Transgender To Win Best Actor In Manipur Film Awards

All section
Image Credit: The Indian Express

LGBTQ+
Manipur,  11 April 2022 8:49 AM GMT

While third gender persons have long been associated with Manipuri cinema when it comes to make-up and costumes, Bishesh Huirem became the first to be honoured with a state film award.

A 33-year-old transgender actor Bishesh Huriem became the first transgender actress to be honoured with the Best ZActor Award in the prestigious Manipur State Film Awards. Manipur Governor La Ganesan presented the award to Huirem. She received the award for a splendid performance of a transgender character in 'Apaiba Leichil' (floating clouds), which also bagged the Special Mention Award.

Apart from Huirem, two other actors, one male and one female, were also honoured with the Best Actor award. Even though people belonging to the LGBTQ community have been associated with Manipuri Cinema for a long time, Huirem became the first transgender to receive a state award.

Long Overdue Recognition

On Saturday, the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFD) hosted the award distribution ceremony for the 14th Manipur State Film Awards, 2022. Huirem expressed immense joy and appreciation over the transgender artists finally receiving the much-deserved recognition in the state cinema, The Indian Express reported. However, she also voiced grief that transgender persons were only given comic roles in popular films. However, she also said that she has seen how the film industry has finally started recognising the presence on the contribution of transgender persons, as in Shumang Leelas (a traditional theatre play).

Proposal To Add Third Gender Category

Bishesh Huirem is one of the most famous figures in the community, with several beauty titles. In 2016, she represented India at the Miss International Queen for transgender in Thailand 2016. She also has a professional degree in professional fashion design from Garden College in Bangalore. Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Secretary of MSFD, also mentioned that they would put forth a proposal to add a separate category for the third gender in the coming years.

Also Read: Doctors, NGOs Come Together To Save Life Of A 6-Year-Old With Heart Disease

