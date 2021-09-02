All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Madras HC Issues Orders Against Queerophobia, Demands Changes In Medical Education

Image Credit: Wikimedia

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Madras HC Issues Orders Against 'Queerophobia', Demands Changes In Medical Education

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  2 Sep 2021 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Court has directed the National Medical Commission and the Indian Institute of Psychiatric Society would prevent medical professionals from 'curing' non-confirmative gender and sexual identities.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Madras High Court heavily reprimanded the medical professionals for employing corrective therapies to 'cure' the non-binary gender and sexual identities of the people belonging to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Community.

The Court also issued an order to the National Medical Commission and the Indian Institute of Psychiatric Society to submit the preventive measures to avoid such practises before the next hearing date. Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a transwoman, had filed the petition and had said that 'queerphobia', prejudicial and abusive attitudes towards the LGBTQ Community were rampant in the medical profession.

Same-Sex Couple Filed For Protection From Police And Families

Further, the Court directed the Police to amend its conduct rules to ensure that the community activists and other Non-Governmental Organizations working closely with LGBTQ people do not fall victim to police harassment. Justice N Anand Venkatesh had passed this order in the petition filed by a same-sex couple seeking protection from harassment by the Police and their families.

In an unprecedented and progressive approach towards the cases relating to the Community, the Judge had reached out for counselling on LGBTQ issues before passing a slew of orders in early June this year.

The Hindustan Times reported that the report by Dr Trinetra stated that the syllabus for the undergraduate curriculum for forensic medicine described 'sodomy', 'lesbianism' and 'oral sex' as sexual offences, and cross-dressing as 'sexual perversion'.

The Court said that such study material reflected queerphobia and added that it was essential for the medical fraternity to be 'non-judgemental and free of moral and personal prejudices about their patient's identity on the gender spectrum, or their sexuality'.

Treatment Should Not Be To Cure Gender,Sexual Identity

The Court said that the knowledge of a patient's gender identity and sexuality might be of interest to a doctor, physician or a mental health expert if it's pertinent in cracking the course of the treatment. However, the Court further added that the treatment could not be the one that claims to cure gender or sexual identity.

The Court has also confronted the media and directed them to stop their insensitive commentary, ridiculing and high sensationalizing the lives of the LGBTQ Community. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for October 4.

Also Read: "Cow Should Be Declared National Animal; No Fundamental Right To Eat Beef": Allahabad HC

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Madras High Court 
LGBTQ 
Medical Professions 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X